MedTech Innovator Selects 20 Startups for Annual Asia Pacific Accelerator and Announces Extended Asia Pacific Partnership With Johnson & Johnson

Finalist companies to compete in $300,000 Grand Finals at the MedTech Forum

LOS ANGELES & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedTech Innovator, the premier nonprofit accelerator in the medical technology industry, in partnership with Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed), the first and only regional association to provide a unified voice for the medical technology industry, today announced the 20 companies selected to participate in the organization’s Asia Pacific Accelerator program. Each of the chosen companies will receive high-profile visibility to health care investors, stakeholders and decision-makers, as well as customized mentorship through one-on-one matching with corporate partners to help with commercialization throughout Asia Pacific.

The organization also announced that Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices has committed to be a sponsor of the MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific program for the next three years. Johnson & Johnson is a founding sponsor of MedTech Innovator’s United States Showcase program and will now continue to work with the Asia Pacific Accelerator program to provide in-depth support and mentorship to this year's cohort.

“MedTech Innovator’s program companies represent the best of the best, and we are thrilled to announce the 20 startups carefully selected to participate in this year’s Asia Pacific program,” said Paul Grand, CEO of MedTech Innovator. “These promising startups are committed to addressing health issues that are prevalent in the Asia Pacific region with the goal of improving the lives of patients through leading-edge innovation. Johnson & Johnson has provided invaluable support to MedTech Innovator and its U.S. program companies since the very beginning, and we are honored to have them as a sponsor of our Asia Pacific program for the next three years. One of the distinct advantages of MedTech Innovator’s program is our network of sponsors and partners, which ultimately enables these early-stage companies to learn firsthand from industry leaders and gain unparalleled guidance and resources to help them succeed.”

“Congratulations to the 20 startups selected to take part in the 2020 MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific Accelerator,” said Tim Schmid, Company Group Chairman, Medical Devices Asia Pacific at Johnson & Johnson. “We are proud to be a founding sponsor of MedTech Innovator and a strong supporter of its Asia Pacific program. At Johnson & Johnson, we seek to positively impact human health through innovation and collaboration, and we are committed to helping foster a strong medtech ecosystem in Asia Pacific that enables innovators to tackle the region’s critical health needs and improve people’s lives. We look forward to a vibrant exchange of ideas with the startups.”

The sixth annual Asia Pacific MedTech Forum, held in Singapore from April 26-28, will host the 20 Accelerator companies for the MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific Showcase. Participating companies will have the opportunity to present to an audience of more than 750 delegates, including health care industry leaders, health care providers, and investors from across the region. Over 170 companies applied for the Asia Pacific program, but only four startups from the 2020 Asia Pacific cohort will advance to compete in the Grand Finals. The winning company, which will be determined by audience vote, stands to win a non-dilutive cash prize and the title of 2020 MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific Winner. In total, up to $300,000 in cash prizes and awards will be given out to Accelerator companies.

MedTech Innovator’s 2020 Top 20 Asia Pacific Showcase Companies include:

MedTech Innovator’s 2020 Asia Pacific program sponsors include Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, Align Technology, Nipro Medical Corporation, Oliver Healthcare Packaging, Olympus Medical Systems Group, Siemens Healthineers, and Enterprise Singapore. The MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific Program is held in partnership with APACMed.

About MedTech Innovator

Based in Los Angeles, Calif., MedTech Innovator is the premier nonprofit startup accelerator in the medical technology industry. Our mission is to improve the lives of patients by matching health care industry leaders with innovative early-stage medtech companies for mentorship and support. For more information about MedTech Innovator, visit https://medtechinnovator.org/ and follow @MedTechAwards on Twitter. To receive industry insights and highlights about MedTech Innovator’s current and alumni participant companies, subscribe to its monthly newsletter.

