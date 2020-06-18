MEDIROM Announces Its First Order of MOTHER, World’s First Self Charging Activity Tracker, from a Medical Institution. Entry into $34 Billion Japanese Medical and Nursing Care Market*.

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDIROM, which operates over 300 salons nationwide under Re.Ra.Ku brands and others (Head office: Tokyo, Japan), is pleased to announce that it has received an order for the MOTHER wearable tracker from Kansai Medical University Hospital (Headquartered in Hirakata, Osaka, Japan).

About the MOTHER Wearable Tracker

Since the product announcement at CES 2020, the world's largest technology conference held in Las Vegas, MOTHER has received considerable domestic and international attention as a health and activity tracker for user management across fitness companies and for employee health management across private companies.

MEDIROM has received numerous inquiries from the medical sector, including rehabilitation centers, medical institutions, pharmaceutical companies and nursing homes. And now we are pleased to announce that we have received a planned order from Kansai Medical University Hospital for our debut self-charging device - MOTHER - the first of its kind in the medical field. (Due to the impact of the global COVID-19 outbreak, stabilizing the production line has become an issue. For this reason, we have not set a delivery date and take provisional orders for the time being.）

MOTHER is the world's first activity tracker (wearable band) that uses body heat to generate electricity, through Thermoelectric technology, thus creating a perpetual self-charging machine and enabling the device to record user’s activity, sleep length and quality, calorie consumption and other biometrics without ever needing an external charge hub. In addition, to facilitate data extraction, gathering and analysis from the end users of the device, Mother’s SDK will be provided to 3rd party (partner companies).

About SDK (Software Development Kit)

We expect MOTHER to be a platform for health management. By providing the SDK, our healthcare service providers (partner companies) will be able to import MOTHER’s various end user data (activity, sleep, and calorie consumption) and leverage through their own apps without needing a separate dedicated (closed system) app. This will benefit both app users and service providers to utilize health data in a streamlined fashion.

[About Kansai Medical University Hospital]

Kansai Medical University is a comprehensive medical university. Founded in 1928, the university has a Faculty of Medicine, a Faculty of Nursing and a Faculty of Physical Therapy (scheduled to open in 2021). In January 2006, Kansai Medical University Hospital opened as a hospital with special functions and has now become one of the core hospitals known as “advanced treatment hospitals”. Kansai Medical University Hospital is also actively researching and clinically applying biometric sensors in the fields of disease management and telemedicine.

[About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.]

MEDIROM’s mission is to help people lead healthier and happier lives with more vitality. Since 2000, MEDIROM has expanded its relaxation salon “Re.Ra.Ku” to over 300 salons becoming the No. 1 franchise relaxation brand in the Tokyo Metropolis and the category leader in leveraging retail customer data to improve product advertising and marketing, and digital telehealth services. In 2015, MEDIROM established the Institute for Healthcare, and in collaboration with doctors and university professors, it has expanded its activities such as research on health promotion and disease prevention in non-disease field, and coordinated projects specialized in the healthcare field.

