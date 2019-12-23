MediQuant Growth in 2019 Capped with Ninth Consecutive Weatherhead 100 Award

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediQuant®, the leading innovator and provider of enterprise active archiving solutions and services to hospitals and health systems, has announced a top-growth year for the firm, recognized for the ninth year in a row with the Weatherhead 100 Award.

The Weatherhead 100 acknowledges Northeast Ohio’s fastest-growing companies that demonstrate significant year-over-year growth for multiple, consecutive years. MediQuant is only the third company ever to have reached this record. This award is in addition to the Association for Corporate Growth-Cleveland’s 2019 Northeast Ohio Leading Deal Maker Award, earned earlier this year.

“Our growth and the Weatherhead 100 recognition are the result of constant innovation, strong investment and the quality service our employees provide on a daily basis,” said Jim Jacobs, CEO of MediQuant. “Our great employees do great things and we’re extremely proud of the milestones they have helped us reach during our twentieth year of operation.”

MediQuant’s 2019 Milestones:

MediQuant’s growth in 2019 has been driven by the continuous trend of restructuring health groups and facilities with mergers and divestitures and ever-changing government compliance requirements, leading to an increase in demand for data archiving solutions. Some milestones MediQuant reached this year include:

Hiring 32 new employees - almost twice the hiring pace of previous years;

Acquisition of DataEmerge, a leading data extraction service and long-time cooperative partner of MediQuant in supporting speed-to-value for clients;

Acquisition of HeF Solutions, a healthcare technology firm specializing in electronic medical records (EMR) data conversions, legacy data archival and technical services that support needed access to clinical records;

HIT industry mogul Dana Sellers joined MediQuant Board of Directors;

Top marks in first-ever KLAS Report on legacy data solutions;

Fundraising executed through the employee-run effort, In Great Company, raised $20,000 for the Kent State University Foundation to benefit the Nikki Kukwa Memorial Aviation Camp & Scholarship.

“2019 has been an exciting year as our company has surpassed numerous business and growth milestones. I am extremely excited by the opportunities we have in front of us to continue our growth path in 2020 and look forward to what the future years of innovation and quality service will bring,” said Jacobs.

MediQuant will showcase its enterprise active archiving solutions at the HIMSS20 Global Conference and Exhibition from March 9-13, 2020 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, booth # 2669. MediQuant will also be celebrating their anniversary with a by-invitation only customer appreciation event at the conference on March 11th.

About MediQuant

Founded in 1999, and headquartered in Brecksville, Ohio, MediQuant is the leader in enterprise active archiving solutions and services for hospitals and health systems. The Company’s flagship product, DataArk®, is a solution that assists hospitals in retiring legacy clinical and patient accounting platforms and maintaining access to relevant data via a cloud-based software platform. Active archiving grants users the necessary functionality of a legacy system without the expense and risks. Data is kept active for quickly retrieving files, easily updating old records and continuing to bill accounts. MediQuant serves 250+ individual health systems which represent more than 1,100 hospital and physician practice customers. For more information, visit www.mediquant.com.

