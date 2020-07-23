Medidata Supports Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials with Rave Clinical Cloud Platform

Innovative Patient-Centric Study Design Benefits Study Participants

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, the global leader in creating end-to-end solutions supporting the entire clinical trial process today announced that it is collaborating with Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA) to support clinical trials of mRNA-1273, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Medidata’s suite of technologies is supporting the advancement of Moderna’s mRNA-1273 clinical trials, including the Phase 3 trial, which is expected to enroll 30,000 participants. The Medidata and Moderna teams are moving forward with the speed and urgency necessitated by the global pandemic, using Medidata’s innovative and scalable cloud platform for clinical development.

This clinical trial is one of the largest ever to incorporate data capture directly from participants, decreasing the need for office visits. The “virtualization” of the study allows participants to use their own devices if they so choose, easing the burden of having to carry around a separate, provisioned device.

“ We are proud to be working with Moderna on these breakthrough trials, which are so important to medical science and the health of our global society,” said Tarek Sherif, co-founder and co-CEO, Medidata. “ The extensive partnership we’ve built together over many years is allowing us to support these critical clinical studies. Clearly, the faster we can arrive at answers, the better it will be for everyone, everywhere.”

“ We are pleased to collaborate with Medidata,” said Marcello Damiani, Chief Digital and Operational Excellence Officer, Moderna. “ Medidata’s unified platform is helping us put participants at the center of our efforts to develop a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19.”

Moderna is using a suite of Medidata Rave technologies to help support and accelerate clinical development, including EDC (electronic data capture); eCOA (electronic clinical outcomes assessment), and Detect (centralized statistical monitoring). Moderna has been working with Medidata since December 2015 and the companies have collaborated on multiple clinical trials.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,500 customers and partners access the world's most-used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata, The Operating System for Life SciencesTM.

Medidata and Medidata Rave are registered trademarks of Medidata Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 270,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

