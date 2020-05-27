Medidata Announces New Research Published at American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Advances demonstrated in combining omic and clinical data, using real-world data and pooled clinical trial data, and applying synthetic control arms

Acorn AI, by Medidata, and its partners - Friends of Cancer Research, Guardian Research Network, Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine of Hofstra/Northwell, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine, and New York Medical College - collaborated on research studies that highlight the importance of integrating multiple sources of data to provide insights into clinical oncology.

“ Our research findings demonstrate the value of generating new clinical insights by collecting, combining, and analyzing data in innovative ways,” said Glen de Vries, co-founder and co-CEO, Medidata. “ We are proud to be working with outstanding research partners, who help bring meaningful contributions to the field and hope to millions of patients.”

The published abstracts include use cases that combine omic and clinical data, use real-world data and pooled clinical trial data, and that expand on Medidata’s pioneering work in synthetic control arms. The following are a summary of these abstracts:

The Acorn AI/Medidata team invites the oncology community to learn more about these studies at the ASCO Industry Expert Theater, which are available starting May 29. This is an opportunity to dive deeper into how the company is bringing data, expertise and technology to the frontlines of decision-making in clinical oncology:

Making Precision Medicine a Reality in Clinical Development, Discovery and Beyond with Bryant Fields, Senior Director, Integrated Evidence Commercial Lead, Acorn AI

with Bryant Fields, Senior Director, Integrated Evidence Commercial Lead, Acorn AI Clinical Trial Data meets the Real World: Bridging the Experimental and Post-Launch Worlds with Aaron Galaznik, Head, Acorn AI Labs Boston, Real-World Evidence (RWE)

Medidata is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

