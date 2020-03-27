Medicine Man Technologies Launches Online Marketplace for Strategic Partners’ Dispensary Operations

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX:MDCL) ("Medicine Man Technologies" or "the Company") today launched a collective platform to support strategic partners through COVID-19.

In accordance with emergency rules and regulations in place throughout the state of Colorado due to COVID-19, cannabis dispensaries are now meeting the needs of patients and adult-use consumers via curbside service only. As such dispensaries have moved to new methods of order taking both via online and via the phone. Medicine Man Technologies has launched a platform to bring together all the Company’s strategic partners offerings to one place.

“Our strategic partners are hard at work ensuring the safety of employees, the patients and adult-use consumers and the communities where they operate,” said Shane Sampson, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer. “To support their efforts, we have created an online marketplace platform to bring together our strategic partners’ ordering capabilities, collectively in one place.”

“This technology platform brings consumers another avenue for fulfilling their cannabis needs,” said Nirup Krishnamurthy, Chief Integration and Information Officer. “Medicine Man Technologies platform enables Colorado consumers to find information and updates for the Company’s strategic partners dispensary operations as we all navigate through COVID-19.”

The Company’s dispensary strategic partners include Medicine Man, Starbuds, Colorado Harvest Company, Strawberry Fields, Roots Rx and Mesa Organics. Visit https://www.medicinemantechnologies.com/marketplace/ to learn more about our partners and their cannabis offerings.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Denver, Colorado-based Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQX:MDCL) is a rapidly growing provider of cannabis consulting services, nutrients, and supplies. The Company's client portfolio includes active and past clients throughout the cannabis industry in 20 states and seven countries. The Company has entered into agreements to become one of the largest vertically integrated seed-to-sale operators in the global cannabis industry. Current agreements will enable Medicine Man Technologies to offer cultivation, extraction, distribution and retail pharma-grade products. Management includes decades of cannabis experience, a unique combination of first movers in industrial cannabis and proven Fortune 500 corporate executives.

