Medical Guardian Appears on the Inc. 5000 List For the 8th Year in a Row – Ranking No. 2113 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 198.94%

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AgingInPlace--Inc. magazine today revealed that Medical Guardian is No. 2113 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Innovation and purpose have always been at the core of our business, and certainly what seems to motivate our team the most. Medical Guardian is working each and every day to foster the future of healthcare and hold true to our mission. It’s truly an honor to see the hard work of our incredibly talented team and the dedication of our partners drive such exponential growth for the past 8 years in a row. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for us!” — Geoff Gross, Medical Guardian’s Founder & CEO

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About Medical Guardian, LLC

Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian is a leading provider of innovative medical alert systems that empower older adults to live a life without limits. A member of the National Aging in Place Council, Medical Guardian is headquartered in Philadelphia and provides nationwide support to over 140,000 aging Americans who are ready to take on the next chapter of life while remaining safe in their own home. Whether it's an in-home system, mobile device with GPS/Wi-Fi capabilities, or an all-in-one wearable medical alert smartwatch, Medical Guardian has the personal medical alert device to meet an array of needs and lifestyles.

