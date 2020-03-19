MediaPRO Announces New Partnership with BSI

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediaPRO, a leading provider of security and privacy training solutions, has announced a new partnership with BSI, the international business improvement company.

The new alliance will enable BSI to offer its clients personalized privacy awareness and regulation specific training programs that can be tailored to their risk management priorities.

Stephen Bowes, Head of Technology at BSI said: “We are delighted to be partnering with MediaPRO who have been named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-based Training for the last six years. This partnership means we can offer clients a more flexible and engaging form of privacy awareness and training that can be easily implemented by system administrators. Implementing these solutions ensures that an organizations’ workplace is actively taking the necessary steps to protect their sensitive data as well as building awareness and training around the intricacies of the various regulatory requirements.”

Mike Metzger, CEO of MediaPRO said: “It’s great to be partnering with the team at BSI who are committed to helping their clients build a culture of resilience internally. When it comes to data protection training, the human factor needs to be the primary focus regardless of the company’s size and everyone needs to be risk aware. Our products meet all regulatory and business requirements and we look forward to BSI leveraging our suite of programs and working with them to facilitate their clients’ needs.”

BSI’s client solutions are supplied through information security-minded practices that enable clients to protect their sensitive data and reduce the risk of threat to their people, reputation and finances.

MediaPRO’s solutions, used by companies of all sizes, offer best-in-class privacy training and awareness programs that are engaging and effective in demonstrating compliance with the most impactful policies in force today such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). For more information visit www.mediapro.com.

The BSI Consulting Services team provides a range of solutions to help organizations address challenges in cybersecurity, information management and privacy, security awareness and compliance. For more information visit bsigroup.com/cyber-ie

About MediaPRO

MediaPRO security and privacy training solutions are used by organizations of all sizes to protect sensitive data, demonstrate compliance, and reduce the risk to their reputation and bottom line. MediaPRO covers security, privacy and compliance so you can address a more complete threat landscape. For more information, visit mediapro.com.

About BSI Consultancy Services

The BSI Consultancy Services headquarters are based in Sandyford, Dublin, where it manages and secures corporate information for BSI’s global clients. The company provides expertise to clients on the identification, protection, compliance and management of their information assets through a combination of consultancy, technology, research and training. Its mission is to help clients achieve Information Resilience - an environment where infrastructure is protected and secure, regulatory and compliance obligations are met, people are safe, and reputation and trust is maintained. The company’s highly qualified consultants’ experience and expertise cover the entire Information Governance landscape.

The company’s credentials are enhanced by adherence to internationally recognized accreditations and certifications (CREST / Cyber Essentials / Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Qualified Security Assessor). BSI is the originator of the ISO/IEC 27000 series of Information Security Standards and the global leader in providing training and certification to ISO/IEC 27001, the established best practice in Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). For more information visit www.bsigroup.com/cyber-ie

