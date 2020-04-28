MediaKind Launches Next-Generation Broadcast Solution to Usher in the Future of IP-Based Media Delivery

Aquila Broadcast enables market-leading picture quality and efficiency, providing the capability to support broadcasters and operators to transition towards all-IP workflows and the cloud

Benefits TV Service Providers with flexibility to transition from appliances to software, cloud-centric offerings, providing wide codec support and increased bandwidth savings.

Combines the value of award winning consumer delivery products including MK Encoding Live, MK Stream Processing and nCompass Control.

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediaKind, a global media technology leader, has launched its next-generation broadcast solution, Aquila Broadcast, to enable broadcasters and operators to make a seamless, step-by-step transition from appliance-based platforms to all-IP media delivery. Powered by software-based video compression, control and stream processing, Aquila Broadcast enables industry leading picture quality with resolutions up to UHD with HDR support, while also offering wide codec support and significant bandwidth savings.

As demand for live content increases, satellite and terrestrial broadcasters, as well as some cable and IPTV operators, are faced with the challenge of growing costs – and reduced availability – of satellite capacity. MediaKind has developed Aquila Broadcast to ensure compatibility across all-IP technologies and standards, increased transponder density whilst retaining video quality and deployable as an appliance or as pure software, with the ability to support on-premise and cloud-based implementations.

Stuart Boorn, VP, Product Management, MediaKind, said: “With Aquila Broadcast, we are combining market-leading picture quality and efficiency with operational simplicity and flexible deployment, enabling our customers to make the transition from appliance-based broadcasting to the cloud while also considering the speed and time that best suits their business needs.”

Deployable as an appliance or software-only, either on-premises or in the cloud, Aquila Broadcast supports of the following video codecs; MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC.

To enable industry leading picture quality and bandwidth savings with an extensive appliance, software and cloud support system, Aquila Broadcast combines a number of leading MediaKind consumer delivery products, including Encoding Live, Stream Processor and nCompass control.

Aquila Broadcast heralds the next generation broadcast solution deployed within the cloud and enabling consumers to enjoy the experience of live and on demand video services by efficiently delivering pin sharp video and media.

- ENDS -

About MediaKind

We are MediaKind, a global leader of media technology and services, established as a joint venture between One Equity Partners and Ericsson. Our mission is to be the first choice among service providers, operators, content owners and broadcasters looking to deliver immersive media experiences. Drawing on our longstanding industry heritage, we are driving next-generation live and on-demand, mobile and multiscreen media experiences for everyone, everywhere. Our end-to-end portfolio of media solutions include Emmy award-winning video compression solutions for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution; advertising and content personalization solutions; high efficiency cloud DVR; and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please visit: www.mediakind.com.

Freddie Weiss

Platform Communications

freddie@platformcomms.com

+44 (0) 7432674674