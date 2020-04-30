Mediacom Extends Company Initiatives to Combat Spread of Coronavirus

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mediacom Communications announced today the company extension through June 30, 2020 of a series of previously announced initiatives directed at helping American families address work, education and health care challenges created by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Specific initiatives include:

Offering the Mediacom Connect2Compete low-cost Internet program free for 60 days to new qualifying families.

Extending the pricing of Mediacom’s Access Internet 60 service to new customers at $19.99 per month for 12 months (currently retails for $29.99 per month).

Pausing monthly data allowances across all Mediacom Internet service tiers.

Providing complimentary access to all Mediacom Xtream Wi-Fi Hotspots.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has forced schools across the nation to close their facilities and quickly implement online learning programs,” said John Pascarelli, Mediacom’s EVP of Operations. “By extending these initiatives through June 30th, Mediacom hopes to help students, teachers and administrators safely and successfully finish the 2019-20 school year.”

Along with these initiatives, Mediacom joined a number of other Internet service providers in recommitting to the Keep Americans Connected Pledge issued by Federal Communications Chairman Ajit Pai. As part of this pledge, Mediacom will not disconnect Internet or phone services or assess late fees to any customer that calls and informs the company that they cannot pay their bills through June 30th due to a COVID-19 related issue.

