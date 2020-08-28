Media Alert: Wolters Kluwer launches 5 Forces for the Future series reimagining healthcare post-COVID-19

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer:

What: Wolters Kluwer, Health has launched the 5 Forces for the Future series to show a path forward in improving systemic weaknesses exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic to prepare beyond a second wave to a transformed healthcare landscape. The series highlights distinct trends catalyzing extraordinary change and disruption today, as well as expert insights into how to build on recent advances to better healthcare long-term. The 5 Forces are a timely exploration of the explosion of virtual care, increased speed and rigor in clinical evidence and decision-making, AI in support of advanced clinical surveillance, dramatic restructuring of the workforce and urgent calls for data access and exchange across the continuum. Why: The COVID-19 pandemic revealed large cracks in the global healthcare delivery system, but in doing so, it also presented an unprecedented and immediate opportunity to revolutionize healthcare for the better. The response to the public health crisis has spurred continuous, real-time innovation that is already changing the way care gets delivered on the front lines, across geographies, and across the care continuum. Today represents an important moment in time that must be seized to ensure positive, lasting impact across the entire health system. Who: Experts from across Wolters Kluwer contributed their expert insights to this series, including: Jean-Claude Saghbini, Chief Technology Officer John Langton, Ph.D., Director of Applied Data Science Jason Burum, VP, Patient Engagement, Clinical Effectiveness Shara Cohen, J.D., VP, Customer Experience, Clinical Effectiveness When: An overview of the 5 Forces series, which features industry statistics, proprietary survey data and valuable insights from more than a dozen experts, is available today here. The first report in the series, “Virtual Care Reaching the Vulnerable,” publishes on August 31, 2020. Additional reports will be published monthly through December. How: All reports will be published and available on our site. For more information or to schedule an interview with a Health or AI expert, please reach out to Chanel Hastings at chastings@greenough.biz.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

André Rebelo

Sr. Global Public Relations Manager

Wolters Kluwer

+1 781.392.2411

andre.rebelo@wolterskluwer.com