MEDIA ALERT: WhiteHat Security to Host ‘DevSecOps Framework’ Webinar, Featuring Chief Scientist Eric Sheridan

WHAT: WhiteHat Security, an independent, wholly owned subsidiary of NTT Ltd. and a leading application security provider, will present a webinar entitled, “DevSecOps Framework,” hosted by its Chief Scientist Eric Sheridan.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 30, 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

WHY ATTEND: Finely-tuned DevOps provides many benefits to an enterprise, including speed of development, improved deployment frequency, better collaboration between development and operations teams, lower failure rates of new releases, and faster times to market. But DevOps software development also presents a fundamental challenge to traditional software security practices. Application security often runs at the end of the software life cycle (SLC) and isn’t in DevOps’ hands. The issue then becomes: how to secure DevOps and make it DevSecOps?

Application development in Agile environments has increased because it is significantly quicker, but without proper security or software composition analysis, the breadth of undetected security vulnerabilities can grow farther and faster. Despite this, a recent WhiteHat Security survey actually revealed that 43% of developers still prioritize meeting release deadlines over implementing security. All of these factors are driving the need to bring security into the DevOps equation.

DevSecOps looks to integrate and open cross-functional organizational structures and communications to include application security throughout the SLC and post-release lifespan. Just as DevOps sought to lower the failure rate of the product, DevSecOps seeks to lower the number of vulnerabilities and increase efficiency for detection of the time-to-fix rate.

Join Eric as he discusses the DevSecOps framework from development to build to deployment.

The audience will learn:

Common development pressures and challenges that lead to security risks

The fundamentals of DevSecOps

Tips on making DevSecOps a reality in their organization

