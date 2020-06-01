Media Alert: Styra to Demo Open Policy Agent and the Need for Unified Authorization Across the Cloud-Native Stack at Upcoming Virtual Events

Online opportunities to learn how cloud-native authorization and guardrails secure and accelerate Kubernetes and microservices deployments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#authorization--Styra, Inc., the founders of Open Policy Agent (OPA) and leaders in cloud-native authorization, will deliver OPA best practices for cloud app authorization, policy and security at three upcoming June events. As enterprises move containerized/cloud-native applications into production, workloads need to be secure and compliant with relevant regulations before they reach runtime. During the sessions, Styra will show how OPA authorization provides solutions to these issues and will present real-world use cases for OPA, all proven in production by the open source project’s community of users.

OPA and Styra Declarative Authorization Service (DAS) provide developers with a common policy language, toolset and framework for policy across the cloud-native stack. OPA provides context-aware authorization policy across app, service and infrastructure APIs. Styra DAS provides the management plane for authoring, distribution, impact analysis, monitoring and audit controls for OPA policy. Together, OPA and Styra DAS provide a turnkey solution for controlling access across systems, to mitigate operational, security and compliance risk.

Upcoming Styra virtual sessions

What: OPA! Solve authorization across your cloud-native stack When: June 2, 12:30 p.m. PT [25 min] - Cloud Native eParty Who: Tim Hinrichs, co-founder and CTO at Styra and co-creator of Open Policy Agent Grab your favorite cocktail and learn about Open Policy Agent (OPA), an open source policy engine used by companies like Netflix and Goldman Sachs to enforce policy consistently, up and down the stack. Tim will walk through OPA policy for authorization and Admission Control, with a little live coding thrown in. Attendees will leave this session with fresh ideas about how to achieve fine-grained control throughout their systems. Authorization (and cocktail decision-making) has never been so easy! OPA! What: Security-by-construction: How to weave security into the core of modern apps When: June 4, 5:15-5:45 p.m. PT [30 min] - TechStrong Con Virtual Summit Who: Tim Hinrichs, co-founder and CTO at Styra and co-creator of Open Policy Agent In our containerized application world, we can revolutionize the way apps are secured by building security and compliance guardrails into our apps and our application development processes from the start. In this session, Tim Hinrichs, CTO of Styra and co-founder/inventor of the Open Policy Agent project, will show examples of policy-as-code guardrails, deployed across the stages of app development, deployment and runtime. What: Dynamic policy enforcement for microservice environments When: June 29, 12:35 p.m. PT [50 min] - Open Source Summit Who: Ash Narkar, Senior Software Engineer at Styra How do you control “who can do what” across the stack? How do you enforce authorization, admission control and risk management policies in your microservices, orchestrators and CI/CD systems? How do you implement low-latency policy enforcement in the polyglot environments that your company depends on? Ash will introduce Open Policy Agent (OPA), an open source, general-purpose policy engine used by companies like Netflix, Intuit and CapitalOne to enforce policies across a breadth of domains such as custom applications, container-management, i.e. Kubernetes, public clouds, server management, etc. Ash will focus on the design of an OPA-driven application development process that results in the creation of secure microservices that are injected with an OPA sidecar, thereby empowering security teams to define custom security policies using OPA.

About Styra

Styra enables enterprises to define, enforce and monitor policy across their cloud-native environments. With a combination of open source (Open Policy Agent) and commercial solutions (Declarative Authorization Service), Styra provides security, operations and compliance guardrails to protect applications, as well as the infrastructure they run on. Styra policy-as-code solutions lets developers, DevOps and security teams mitigate risks, reduce human error and accelerate application development. Learn more at styra.com.

