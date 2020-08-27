Media Alert: Pitney Bowes, a Company Built on Innovation, Community and Diversity and Inclusion, Commemorates its 100 Years with Re-Airing of Documentary on CPTV

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, will commemorate its 100-year anniversary with the re-airing of “The Innovators” documentary on Connecticut Public Broadcasting (CPTV). The September 1 milestone signifies when Pitney Bowes became the first postage meter to apply stamps mechanically (vs. by hand!) formally approved for use throughout the entire U.S. postal system exactly a century ago.

WHAT: A 30-minute documentary narrated by CBS correspondent, Paula Zahn, that showcases innovators and innovations from over the past 100 years, including Pitney Bowes.

WHERE: Connecticut Public Broadcasting (CPTV) and CPTV Spirit

WHEN: September 1, 2020, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET

Executive producer, lead writer and Connecticut resident, Bob Doran, is available for media interviews. Additionally, Professor David Souder, Associate Professor for the Management Department of the UConn School of Business (seen throughout the film) is available as well.

