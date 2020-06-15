MEDIA ALERT: Moogsoft Announces ‘Express Live’ Virtual Event to Mark the Arrival of its AIOps and Observability Solution for DevOps and SRE Teams

Integrated, cloud-native offering allows DevOps teams to develop more and operate less across cloud and hybrid environments

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moogsoft, a pioneer and leading provider of artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), will host a live, virtual event to showcase its new AIOps and observability offering, Moogsoft Express, and highlight real-world examples from Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) teams using the product to boost service assurance and increase reliability of digital services.

Moogsoft Express Live will gather DevOps and SRE teams to hear first-hand from customers how they use Moogsoft Express today to observe and monitor metrics, logs and events at scale for early warnings and outage avoidance. Moogsoft will also demonstrate how Moogsoft Express, the latest addition to its market-leading AIOps platform, helps DevOps and SRE teams successfully improve reliability and availability of their digital services in the cloud.

The free virtual event, to be held June 24, will include:

An opening Keynote from Phil Tee, Moogsoft founder and CEO, detailing the importance of AI and ML to enhance observability best practices.

Real-world customer case studies from Global Mentoring Solutions and Tridiuum. Learn how each leverages Moogsoft Express to maintain visibility and control, and innovate in the face of increasing IT complexity.

Live Q&A discussing how customers use Moogsoft Express to ensure quality and uptime of digital services across business teams.

“A Day in the Life of an SRE,” featuring a live demonstration of how to use Moogsoft Express’ powerful AI to collect and analyze metric data in real-time and at the source.

A complete event agenda is available at: https://www.moogsoft.com/express-live

“Moogsoft Express helps us identify the root cause of an issue by cutting down on alert noise from our many tools,” said Wayne Goldstein, CEO of Global Mentoring Solutions, Inc. “Metrics and thresholds also allow us to dig into an issue and identify the next step. This proactive approach helps us resolve issues faster, and deliver new services instead of fighting fires.”

“Digital services are not just at the core of every modern business, arguably they are the whole economy now,” said Moogsoft Founder and CEO Phil Tee. “Their quality and uptime impacts everything from research & development to customer experience. Moogsoft Express helps DevOps and SRE teams manage rising IT complexity so they can focus instead on deploying new services that meet rising customer expectations.”

WHAT: Live launch event for Moogsoft Express, the all-in-one AIOps and observability solution for DevOps and SRE teams. WHERE: Register at: https://www.moogsoft.com/express-live WHEN: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST) WHO: Wayne Goldstein, CEO, Global Mentoring Solutions, Inc.

James Stewart, Linux System Administrator, Tridiuum

Phil Tee, Founder and CEO, Moogsoft

Adam Frank, VP of Product & Design, Moogsoft

For more information and to register, please visit https://www.moogsoft.com/express-live.

Moogsoft Express

Moogsoft Express is a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) AIOps offering with native observability capabilities that helps DevOps and SRE teams deliver continuous service assurance. Built on Moogsoft’s industry-leading AIOps platform, this SaaS solution features intelligent noise-reduction, alert correlation, and native observability capabilities, including metrics collection and anomaly detection. It also offers out-of-the-box workflows and integrations with notification and alerting tools, helping DevOps teams resolve incidents quicker and meet service level agreements (SLAs) with their customers.

Additional Resources

About Moogsoft

Moogsoft is a pioneer and leading provider of AIOps solutions that help IT teams work faster and smarter. With patented AI analyzing billions of events daily across the world’s most complex IT environments, the Moogsoft AIOps Platform helps the world’s top enterprises avoid outages, automate service assurance, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Founded in 2012, Moogsoft has more than 140 customers worldwide including American Airlines, Fannie Mae, Fiserv, HCL Technologies, SAP SuccessFactors, and Verizon Media. It has established strategic partnerships with leading managed service providers and outsourcing organizations including AWS, Cisco, HCL Technologies, TCS and Wipro.

Moogsoft® and the Moogsoft logo are proprietary trademarks of Moogsoft Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information about Moogsoft’s AIOps platform and its customers’ success, visit www.moogsoft.com.

BLASTmedia for Moogsoft

Emily Cress

317-806-1900

moogsoft@blastmedia.com