Medeor Therapeutics Lands $57 Million Series B

This financing will support the Phase 3 clinical trial of MDR-101 in living donor HLA-matched kidney transplant patients, being conducted under a Special Protocol Agreement with the FDA, as well as a Phase 2b trial of MDR-102 in living donor HLA-mismatched kidney transplant patients. Medeor will also initiate development of MDR-103 for the induction of delayed immune tolerance and MDR-104 to address the needs of deceased donor kidney transplant patients.

“Organ transplantation is one of the most remarkable life-giving feats of modern medicine, though patients must deal with intense and sometimes intolerable chronic immune suppression,” said Peter Kolchinsky. “Based on brilliant insights into human immunology, we believe Medeor may have elegantly transformed this procedure to meaningfully reduce the need for long-term immunosuppression, allowing patients not only to survive thanks to the generosity of a donor but also to enjoy a higher quality of life.”

“Medeor has secured the regulatory clarity on its MDR-101 trial that validates the design of this pivotal trial,” said Anand Mehra. “We are delighted to partner with Medeor’s world-class management team with proven success in drug development, organ transplant and advanced cellular products.”

“Since Medeor’s inception, we have worked to bring our potentially transformative programs to the point of pivotal clinical trials,” said Steven R. Deitcher, M.D., Co-founder, President and CEO, Medeor Therapeutics. “We appreciate the capital and intellectual firepower from our new and existing investors in support of these efforts.”