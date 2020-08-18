BusinessWire

Medallia Action Intelligence Surfaces Customers at Risk of Churn, Prioritizes Top Revenue-Impacting Actions

Powerful artificial intelligence identifies customers who need immediate attention, prioritizes and suggests real-time actions to drive loyalty and revenue growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced updates to Medallia Action Intelligence, including the ability to identify customers at risk of churn with more accuracy than Net Promoter® Scores (NPS) alone and prioritize intelligent actions to preserve customer loyalty and drive new revenue streams.

“At Medallia we are constantly looking for ways to augment human intelligence with AI for delivering world-class customer experiences. Medallia Action Intelligence analyzes scores and comments to identify, categorize, and rank customers in need of attention so front line users can take real-time intelligent action to increase customer loyalty and increase revenue,” said Danny Lai, director of artificial intelligence product management for Medallia.

Action Intelligence analyzes textual feedback to identify important customer issues such as intent to take official action and how much effort a customer had to make to resolve their issue so that customer lifecycle teams can proactively address big problem areas before they escalate or become widespread.

Alerting teams on efforts and risk enables them to take specific proactive action to address customers with the highest need so that they become brand promoters instead of detractors.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

© Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia and/or its affiliates. Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


