McDonald’s to Sell BTS Meal Starting May 26

McDonald’s is teaming up with Korean super boy band BTS to sell a special meal in U.S. restaurants starting May 26 and in 50 countries worldwide over the next month.

The band’s signature order for McDonald’s includes a 10 piece Chicken McNuggets, medium French Fries, a medium Coke and two dipping sauces – Sweet Chili and Cajun – inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.

“The band has great memories with McDonald’s. We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world,” says BIGHIT MUSIC, label of BTS.

Since 2013, BTS has topped charts and brought people together from all over the world through their music and positive messages. Following the successful launch of McDonald’s celebrity signature orders program last year, BTS is the latest icon to have their signature menu items featured at participating restaurants. However, they’ll be the first celebs to share their order with customers worldwide. That’s right… for the first time since McDonald’s launched celebrity signature orders, the BTS Meal will be available globally in nearly 50 markets.

“BTS truly lights up the world stage, uniting people across the globe through their music,” said Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s USA. “We’re excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald’s can – through our delicious food – when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month.”