McDonald’s to Promote Vaccines on Coffee Cups

McDonald’s, the nation’s leading hamburger fast food chain, is teaming up with The White House to make access to information on vaccines easier for the millions of customers who eat at nearly 14,000 restaurants or order delivery every day in the U.S.

The initiative will begin later this month with the debut of COVID-19 vaccine information on McDonald’s billboard in NYC’s Times Square. Starting in July, McDonald’s hot McCafé coffee cups and McDelivery seal stickers will promote vaccines.gov , where customers can learn more about how they can protect themselves and the people they love from COVID-19, as well as where to find vaccine appointments near them. The new packaging and ads feature art from the national We Can Do This campaign, setting the campaign’s slogan against a map of the United States.

“We all want to protect ourselves and our loved ones and be together with our communities again. McDonald’s is excited to be doing our part for the people we serve, providing them with simple information that can help keep them safe,” said Genna Gent, McDonald’s USA Vice President for Global Public Policy and Government Relations. “This is a team effort – it takes all of us. We’re proud to enter this partnership to provide trusted, independently verified information about COVID-19 vaccines to our customers in the nearly 14,000 communities we serve.”

“Getting vaccinated is easy. More than 150 million people have already gotten at least one dose of vaccine, and millions more are getting vaccinated every day,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Thanks to McDonalds, people will now be able to get trusted information about vaccines when they grab a cup of coffee or order a meal. Ending this pandemic requires all of us working together to do our part, including encouraging our friends and family to get vaccinated. This effort will help more people make informed decisions about their health and learn about steps they can take to protect themselves and their communities.”

McDonald’s announced in January that managers and crew at corporate-owned U.S. restaurants and U.S. corporate employees would receive up to four hours of paid time to receive the vaccine. Earlier this month, McDonald’s hosted a vaccination clinic at its Chicago headquarters for local crew, franchisees, corporate employees and contractors.