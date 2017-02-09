McDonald’s Testing Crab Sandwich in Silicon Valley

Do you want crab with your sandwich? A few McDonald’s restaurants in Silicon Valley are currently testing a new menu item: the McDonald’s Crab Sandwich. Made with Snow Crab meat on a sliced sourdough bun, this local favorite is being served in four restaurants in San Jose.

The Crab Sandwich features crab meat mixed with diced celery and seasoned mayo dressing, served on a bed of romaine lettuce and tomato slices on a toasted sourdough bun, brushed with herbed butter. The McDonald’s Crab Sandwich is part of a continuing trend to experiment with regional flavors and local Bay Area tastes. McDonald’s of the Greater Bay Area worked with chef and TV personality Ryan Scott to develop the Crab Sandwich.

“After the overwhelming success of our local favorite, McDonald’s Gilroy Garlic Fries, we wanted to test our own take on the beloved crab sandwich,” said Nick Vergis, McDonald’s Co-op President, San Francisco Bay Area. “We’re excited for our customers to try it and share their feedback.”

“McDonald’s is committed to creating quality food with quality ingredients,” Chef Michael Haracz, Manager of Culinary Innovation at McDonald’s USA. “We’re very proud of the work done by local franchisees to innovate and create a new regional menu item that is so iconic in the Bay Area.”

If customer feedback is positive, the Crab Sandwich will be added to the menu at nearly 250 McDonald’s restaurants across the San Francisco Bay Area later this year.