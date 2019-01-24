McDonald’s Most Downloaded Restaurant App

McDonald’s was the No. 1 restaurant app by downloads in the United States in 2018 according to data from research firm Sensor Tower.

With more than 17.6 million installs, McDonald’s saw growth of 18 percent from the previous year. The app offers daily discounts on food at McDonald’s which contributed to its popularity. McDonald’s is also the world’s largest fast-food chain based on revenues and has over 16,000 locations in the U.S.

The top 10 most downloaded restaurant apps in the U.S. are listed below. App download estimates are from Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform.

Starbucks was the next most downloaded restaurant app with more than 134 million installs, followed by Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, and Burger King.

Of the top 10 most downloaded apps, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Sonic Drive-In, and Subway each saw considerable year-over-year growth in 2018 at 81 percent, 82 percent, 96 percent, and 101 percent, respectively.