McDonald’s Drops Preservatives From Top Burgers

McDonald’s is making its burgers healthier. The fast food giant says its seven classic burgers now have no artificial preservatives, no artificial flavors and no added colors from artificial sources.

The pickle does contain an artificial preservative says McDonald’s but they can be left out of the burgers upon request.

The changes impact all seven classic McDonald’s burgers:

The hamburger

The cheeseburger

The double cheeseburger

The McDouble

The Quarter Pounder with Cheese

The Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese

The Big Mac

“This development demonstrates our commitment to leading with the customer and building a better McDonald’s,” said Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s USA President. “We know quality choices are important to our customers. From switching to 100 percent fresh beef in our quarter-pound burgers, cooked right when ordered in a majority of our restaurants, to removing artificial preservatives in our Chicken McNuggets, we’ve made significant strides in evolving the quality of our food—and this latest positive change to our classic burgers is an exciting part of that story.”

“We understand that now more than ever, people care about their food – where it comes from, what goes into it and how it is prepared – and we are committed to make changes to our menu our guests feel good about,” said Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation.

Since 2016, McDonald’s has more than tripled the number of burgers and sandwiches on its national menu that contain no artificial preservatives, no artificial flavors and no added colors from artificial sources. To achieve this change, artificial preservatives were removed from the real American Cheese, Big Mac Special Sauce, the regular Bun, Quarter-Pounder Bun and Big Mac Bun.

Real American Cheese

The American cheese on all McDonald’s classic burgers is made with a blend of real cheese, including Cheddar and Colby, and other ingredients including salt, cream and color, but never oil, starch or fillers. The American Cheese is made with no added colors from artificial sources and now no sorbic acid, an artificial preservative.

Big Mac Special Sauce

McDonald’s has simplified the Big Mac Special Sauce ingredients without sacrificing its signature taste—by removing artificial preservatives including potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate and calcium disodium EDTA.

The Buns

McDonald’s has removed calcium propionate, an artificial preservative, from regular, Quarter Pounder and Big Mac buns. The buns on the classic burgers are toasted and have no artificial flavors or added colors from artificial sources, and now also have no artificial preservatives.

The Beef

All of McDonald’s beef patties are made from 100 percent pure beef—that means no additives, preservatives or fillers—and seasoned with only a pinch of salt and pepper. Earlier in 2018, the chain took things a step further: the beef patties on our quarter-pound burgers are made from 100 percent fresh beef and cooked when ordered in a majority of US restaurants, every time.