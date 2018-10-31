McDonald’s Brings Back McRib Sandwich

McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib sandwich for a limited time in 9,000 U.S. restaurants. The sandwich can also be delivered via Uber Eats, McDonald’s national delivery partner.

The sandwich has been available at the chain sporadically for the past 35 years. The McRib last appeared on McDonald’s menus in November 2017.

The McRib is made with seasoned boneless pork and slathered in tangy barbecue sauce – it’s topped with slivered onions and tart pickles on a hoagie-style bun.

“While McDonald’s has ushered in many new items this year – such as fresh beef in our quarter-pound burgers – we know our fans love this limited time classic,” said McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz. “That’s why we wanted to bring the McRib to as many fans as possible this year. With the McRib also now available via McDelivery on Uber Eats, we’re excited to make it more accessible to customers with the speed and convenience they expect from McDonald’s.”