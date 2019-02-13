McDonald’s Adding Donut Sticks to Breakfast Menu

McDonald’s, one of the world’s leading fast-food chains, is adding donut sticks to its breakfast menu starting February 20 for a limited time.

Available at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide, Donut Sticks will be made fresh throughout the morning, prepared in restaurant kitchens until hot, crispy and golden brown for a light and airy texture – never microwaved. They are sprinkled with cinnamon sugar for a crunchy outside and soft, doughy inside, and served warm to customers.

“We are proud of our breakfast offerings, and excited to share new Donut Sticks with our customers. Donut Sticks are the perfect complement to our existing breakfast lineup, and pair deliciously with our fresh brewed premium roast McCafé coffee,” said Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation. “We initially tested them in select Illinois restaurants in early 2018, and then again in October 2018, as it was critical that we perfected them before we brought them to our customers nationwide. We looked at several donut shapes, tested a variety of doughs and even worked to get the amount of cinnamon sugar just right for the recipe. We are thrilled to be making breakfast at McDonald’s even more delicious by introducing Donut Sticks.”

Since 2015, McDonald’s has made several key moves such as switching from margarine to real butter on its iconic breakfast sandwiches like the Egg McMuffin, removing artificial preservatives from its breakfast pork sausage patty and committing to cage-free eggs in the U.S. and Canada by 2025.

There are 14,000 McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. 95% are independently owned.

