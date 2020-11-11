McCluskey Chevrolet Earns Two GM Awards: Dealer of the Year and #1 Volume New Car Chevy Dealer in the World!

Innovation, dedication, and customer focus vaults McCluskey Chevrolet to #1!

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ChevroletDealer--General Motors names Cincinnati Ohio auto dealer, McCluskey Chevrolet, as a distinguished Chevrolet Dealer of the Year and the 2019 #1 Chevy Volume New Car Dealer in the World!

The Dealer of the Year award honors 60 Chevy dealers from across the country based on exceptional performance in sales, service and customer satisfaction.

“The Dealer of the Year program honors our dealer partners who have done an exceptional job toward our collective goal of earning customers for life,” said Steve Hill, GM U.S. vice president of Sales, Service and Marketing. “We salute these 60 outstanding Chevrolet dealers for all they do for our customers, their communities and our company.”

Winning dealers demonstrated long-term commitment to providing elite sales, service and overall customer experience in their modern, world-class facilities.

McCluskey’s stand-alone dealership outsold 3,100 other Chevrolet dealerships to achieve the #1 volume new car sales spot!

“These achievements are a testament to the collective effort by every team member,” says Keith McCluskey, CEO of McCluskey Chevrolet and the Co-Chair of the GM Dealer Executive Board, and member of the Chevrolet National Dealer Council, “We set goals as a team, then have the confidence to accomplish them by striving to be the best at everything we do while making sure every touch point we have with our customers exceeds their expectations.”

How did they do it?

McCluskey Chevrolet has invested in dealership upgrades to reshape customer expectations by revitalizing the entire car buying environment. The entrepreneurial approach taken by Keith and his team extend well beyond the curation of thoughtful cosmetics and creation of a customer-centric buying experience.

Moreover, while those investments can certainly be attributed to culture, it would be hard to discredit McCluskey’s well-publicized usage of internet technologies and the calculated integration of digital marketing and online shopping strategies, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.

Online digital technology plays a key role in effectively delivering more prospective customers to the dealership. From engaging marketing, to personalized shopping tools, to merchandising vehicles with picture perfect vehicle imagery, McCluskey Chevrolet makes it more about ‘car-buying’ than ‘car-selling.’

“Our goal is to have McCluskey Chevrolet be a car buying life cycle destination by promoting great rates and great deals for customers of all credit levels,” notes Keith McCluskey, “For those struggling with their credit, we offer a plan to rebuild their credit by continuing to upgrade their vehicle selections as we help them lower their interest rate along the way.”

The creation of a customer-centric environment and practice of respectful sales and service philosophies, along with an outstanding lineup of Chevrolet vehicles, creates an unparalleled customer experience, that makes it easy to see why so many are drawn to McCluskey and contributes to their many GM awards, and overall success, and consistent growth year after year.

“Not only did McCluskey Chevrolet achieve the #1 position in the State of Ohio for the 2019 sales year in Chevrolet retail total sales, but they also earned the #1 position in the nation for Chevrolet retail total new car sales segment as well. This is an outstanding feat and great distinction!” proclaims Reggie Warren, Chevrolet Zone Manager, North Central Region.

About McCluskey Chevrolet

McCluskey Chevrolet is the #1 volume new car dealer in the world! (based on 2019 and year-to-date 2020 sales). A Cincinnati, Ohio franchised dealership, located in the Kings Automall with over 450 employees. Team McCluskey serves guests in all 50 states through their Nationwide Sales Program, providing the World’s Best Car Buying Experience!

Visit https://www.mccluskeychevrolet.com 24/7 where you can easily shop and buy from the convenience of your smartphone. Experience our guaranteed quick and easy credit approval, and then sit back, relax, and let Team McCluskey deliver your next vehicle right to your driveway – whether at home or work!

The world’s best service experience is available 7-days a week until 3:00AM!

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

