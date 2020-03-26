McAfee Sweeps Seven Industry Awards, Recognized as Most Innovative and One of the Coolest Security Companies in 2020

Cyber Defense Magazine, Info Security Products Guide, and CRN recognize security giant with high honors around RSA Conference 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced it has won seven industry distinctions. Leading publications, CRN, Cyber Defense Magazine, and Info Security Products Guide have recognized McAfee for its innovative cybersecurity products and initiatives.

CRN – Coolest Cloud and Coolest Endpoint Security Companies

CRN, the top news source for solution providers and the IT channel, included McAfee on its Security 100 list and named McAfee one of “The 20 Coolest Cloud Security Companies” and “The 20 Coolest Endpoint Security Companies” of 2020.

Cyber Defense Magazine – Most Innovative and Scalable Cloud and Endpoint Security Company

During RSA 2020, Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, named McAfee the Most Innovative Company in its Cloud Security category for McAfee MVISION Cloud. The magazine also listed McAfee Endpoint Security Most Innovative and McAfee MVISION EDR Most Scalable, both in the Endpoint Security category.

Info Security Products Guide – CASB Category Winner

Accompanying these wins, McAfee announced that Info Security Products Guide, the industry’s leading information security research and advisory guide, has named McAfee a winner in the 16th Annual 2020 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards® in its Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) category for MVISION Cloud for Container Security.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by these leading media organizations,” said Ash Kulkarni, executive vice president and chief product officer, McAfee. “This recognition is a testament to our continuing dedication to bring innovative security solutions that drive meaningful business outcomes for customers.”

“With cybercrime heading into the tens of billions of records stolen and potentially trillions of dollars in damages, we are proud to recognize McAfee as an award-winning innovator that offers a new approach to defeat these criminals,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, cyber security expert and publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

For more information, visit:

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s eighth year of honoring InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow’s technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions.

Visit http://www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.

About The Channel Company (CRN)

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

McAfee Media Contact:

McAfee

Craig Sirois

media@mcafee.com

408-346-3015