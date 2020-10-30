McAfee Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers

McAfee positioned highest and furthest in entire Magic Quadrant for ability to execute and for completeness of vision, respectively

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers” (CASB) for every one of the four years the quadrant has been published. The report, which evaluates vendors based on their ability to execute and on their completeness of vision, positioned McAfee highest and furthest, respectively, for these attributes in the entire Magic Quadrant. A complimentary copy is available on the McAfee web site.

“McAfee has always offered industry-leading CASB capabilities to help organizations secure their use of cloud and safeguard them from attacks and vulnerabilities of all kinds,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president of cloud security, McAfee. “I’m incredibly proud of our team that McAfee MVISION Cloud, which embodies their innovation and hard work, has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CASB for four years in a row. To us, it is very gratifying that this year MVISION Cloud is placed in the Leaders Quadrant, for both ability to execute and completeness of vision. We believe McAfee remains synonymous with trust, security and innovation as we deliver on our mission to keep the world safe from cyberthreats.”

MVISION Cloud includes a growing collection of cloud security products across several categories, including CASB, Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM). Additional benefits and features of MVISION Cloud include extensive Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Container Security, Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) and MITRE ATT&CK framework integration.

In 2020, McAfee made several updates and additions to its solutions including:

McAfee also received recognition as the only vendor to be named the January 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Access Security Brokers based on customer feedback and ratings for McAfee MVISION Cloud.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers, Craig Lawson, Steve Riley, 28 October 2020.

**McAfee was previously listed as Skyhigh Networks.

