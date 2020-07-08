McAfee Named 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Both Enterprise DLP and SIEM Solutions Report

McAfee achieves both distinctions based on customer feedback and rigorous testing criteria

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that it was named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Enterprise Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Security Information Event Management (SIEM). The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who purchase, implement and/or use McAfee’s DLP and SIEM solutions.

“We think rigorously validated customer reviews are the true mark of value and quality,” said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of enterprise products, McAfee. “Not only have we now been named a Customers’ Choice four times in 2020 alone2, but we’ve also been recognized for the three products that make up the McAfee Unified Cloud Edge platform – McAfee Secure Web Gateway, McAfee MVISION Cloud and McAfee DLP. This provides our customers with a trusted framework for implementing a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture and a safe way to accelerate digital transformation via cloud services.”

McAfee® Data Loss Prevention (McAfee® DLP), which helped McAfee be named a Customer’s Choice for the 2nd consecutive time1, was one of just three products in the crowded DLP market that were named a Customers’ Choice.

Quotes from McAfee DLP customers that contributed to the Enterprise DLP distinction:

“Great Product, Broad Protection, Easy to Use.”

“McAfee DLP offers broad coverage of protection. The product is easy to deploy and use. We have deployed the solution to 100K+ endpoint devices with minimum issues. DLP rules are easy to configure. Integration with other vendor products is smooth.”

--Manager, Security & Risk Management, Transportation Industry

"Implementation Is Easy And It Provides Universal Data Protection Across Endpoints."

“McAfee DLP is the best solution for Data Loss Prevention tool. It has a lot of features to safeguard the sensitive data. It has ability to connect and synchronize on-premises DLP and cloud DLP policies with single administrative portal and lots of other features like integration with third party tool for analytics which helps the InfoSec teams to safeguard the data and view the details of every endpoints.”

--Program Analyst, Applications, Finance Industry

Quotes from McAfee® Enterprise Security Manager (McAfee® ESM) customers that contributed to the SIEM distinction:

“Best Security for Big Enterprise”

“This is an excellent security tool that has been saving us from losing our data and also protecting our system security while working online. It is used across our business because of the type of business we operate, we wouldn’t want to lose our database. The integration with our system is so well done and it doesn’t affect working if there is an update or scan going on.”

--Chief Financial Officer, Finance Industry

“We choose McAfee Enterprise Security Manager”

“We have a very large IT infrastructure about what you should carry every minute and in this task we help McAfee Enterprise Security Manager as nowadays all product resources and services generate a lot of events [that] no one can manage without centralized product. This products has so helpful dashboard what help you to see overview picture.”

--Infrastructure and Operations Manager, Finance Industry

Additional Resources:

1McAfee was named Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice in 2018 and 2020; Gartner did not announce a Customers’ Choice vendors in the Enterprise DLP category in 2019.

2McAfee was also named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs), 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Secure Web Gateways (SWGs)

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com.

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

