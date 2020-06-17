McAfee MVISION Cloud Becomes First Cloud Access Security Broker to Receive U.S. Government’s FedRAMP High JAB P-ATO Designation

McAfee Accelerates Cloud Adoption by Securing the Federal Government’s Data in Multi-Cloud Environments

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that McAfee MVISION Cloud is the first Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) platform to be granted a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Impact Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) from the U.S. Government’s Joint Authorization Board (JAB). McAfee MVISION Cloud enables organizations to accelerate their business by giving them total visibility and control to protect their data and applications in the cloud. The FedRAMP process has certified that chief information officers from the Department of Defense (DoD), the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have evaluated and approved MVISION Cloud for their increasingly complex and expanding cloud environments.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services, with the goal of protecting the data of U.S. citizens in the cloud. Attaining a FedRAMP High JAB P-ATO, the highest level available under FedRAMP, means McAfee MVISION Cloud is now authorized to manage highly sensitive government data, the loss of which could be catastrophic to organizations and to individuals.

McAfee MVISION Cloud protects data and stops threats in the cloud across SaaS, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) environments. McAfee MVISION Cloud enables agencies to adopt and protect their data in federally approved SaaS applications like Office 365, G Suite, Salesforce, Box, etc., and in approved PaaS and IaaS platforms like AWS, Azure, and Google. In addition, McAfee MVISION Cloud serves as a critical Policy Enforcement Point as part of the Trusted Internet Connection (TIC) 3.0 initiative that enables compelling cloud use cases.

“As federal employees move to a world of increasing telework and remote access, it’s essential that agencies transition to a secure platform that enables ZeroTrust, Secure Access Service Edge and Trusted Internet Connection frameworks,” said Petko Stoyanov, McAfee Chief Technical Strategist for Public Sector. “By using McAfee’s cloud security capabilities, federal agencies will be able to accelerate their transition to cloud services and put guard rails around controlled unclassified, personally identified information, law enforcement, and healthcare data.”

McAfee MVISION Cloud has been positioned as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers” 1 for the third consecutive year*. In addition to being the first CASB to obtain FedRAMP High JAB P-ATO status, the solution is only the third Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider to obtain this official validation.

[1] 2019 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers” by Steve Riley, Craig Lawson, 22 October 2019. *McAfee was previously listed as Skyhigh Networks because McAfee closed its acquisition of the company in January 2018.

