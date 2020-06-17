McAfee Awarded Defense Innovation Unit Contract to Deliver Secure Cloud Management

MVISION Platform Chosen to Prototype Unified Data and Threat Protection from Device to Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced it has received an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) award from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to prototype a Secure Cloud Management platform. McAfee will prototype its MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE) cybersecurity solution, which integrates its Next-Generation Secure Web Gateway, cloud access security broker (CASB), and data loss prevention capabilities into one cloud-native platform. McAfee will be tasked with controlling access to cloud applications for an initial selection of government-owned workloads.

“We look forward to partnering with DIU to deliver this powerful Secure Cloud Management Platform,” said Alex Chapin, vice president for DoD at McAfee. “Our collaboration with DIU and Defense Information Systems Agency can accelerate the DoD’s adoption of secure, multi-cloud environments as the Department transitions to this strategic competitive domain.”

The Silicon Valley-based DIU accelerates the adoption of commercial technology throughout the military by partnering with organizations across the DoD to rapidly prototype, field and scale advanced commercial solutions that address a growing landscape of national security challenges.

Cloud-First, Zero-Trust Security

McAfee MVISION UCE was designed with a cloud-first mindset to simplify the implementation of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architectures and Zero Trust IT security models that allow federal agencies to restrict access controls to networks, applications, and environments without sacrificing performance and user experience. MVISION UCE will create a safe environment for the adoption of cloud services and enable secure access to the cloud from any device. By enforcing consistent policies across endpoints, web and cloud, the platform will protect data as it leaves the device, travels to and from the cloud, and within cloud services to create a new secure cloud edge for DIU. MVISION UCE leverages advanced threat prevention capabilities like remote browser isolation, cloud sandboxing, dynamic machine learning, user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) and threat intelligence to prevent ransomware, phishing and other sophisticated web-based or cloud-based attacks.

Resources:

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

About the Defense Innovation Unit

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) accelerates the adoption of commercial technology throughout the military and growing the national security innovation base. DIU partners with organizations across the Department of Defense (DoD), to rapidly prototype, field and scale advanced commercial solutions that address national security challenges. DIU connects its DoD partners with leading technology companies from across the country.

