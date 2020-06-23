BusinessWire

MaxLinear, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, announced today that it will attend the following financial conferences.


Financial Conference Schedule

  • Roth Virtual London Conference on Wednesday, June 24.
  • Goldman Sachs Fifth Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

These conferences have virtual one-on-one meetings only with no associated webcast.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.


