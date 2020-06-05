Mavenir Partners with GDT to Deliver OpenRAN Solutions and Services

OpenRAN Systems Integration for End-to-End Turnkey Solutions and Services

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end cloud-native network software provider for 4G/5G networks, and General Datatech (GDT), a leading global provider of enterprise networking infrastructure and data center solutions, announced today a collaboration partnership to deliver OpenRAN solutions in the United States.

As data demands rise, radio access networks (RAN) must evolve with it. Existing telecommunications network infrastructure will require significant upgrades to keep up. Unlike traditional RAN, OpenRAN decouples hardware and software and focuses on developing vendor-neutral hardware and software-defined technology based on open interfaces and community-developed standards, giving operators more flexibility as they deploy and upgrade their network.

As the industry continues to move towards open and interoperable RAN standards that define open interfaces between the network elements which include radios, hardware and software, so that network elements can be deployed using multiple vendor components. Driven by the growing momentum for OpenRAN solutions, mobile operators are demanding vendors provide an end-to-end OpenRAN service ecosystem to design, build, optimize and maintain these networks. In today’s announcement, Mavenir and GDT have agreed to work together to deliver turnkey OpenRAN solutions and services to meet that demand.

Mavenir’s deep experience in OpenRAN technology solutions and GDT’s worldwide footprint and expertise in architecting and deploying networks for the industry’s largest telecommunications and internet service providers together will provide end-to-end solutions and services to customers. Joint capabilities will include:

Comprehensive solution planning and design

Efficient supply chain and pre-staging capability

Turnkey pre-shipment staging services

Well established warehousing, forward and reverse logistics

Nationwide solution deployment, integration and testing

Cost effective drive testing and RF optimization

End-to-end migration scenario planning, testing and execution

Expert KPI tuning, performance monitoring, field services and lifecycle support

“We are very pleased to deliver an OpenRAN end-to-end service and support experience to our customers. Our joint offer can cover the entire market and all the capabilities needed to give our customers a simplified path to OpenRAN deployment,” said Ramnik Kamo, Mavenir Executive Vice President of Worldwide Operations and Chief Information Officer.

“GDT is excited to partner with Mavenir in designing and deploying turnkey solutions to support service providers adopting the flexibility and innovation capable from implementing an OpenRAN, open standards-based infrastructure,” said Tom Ducatelli, GDT Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

As a founding member of Open RAN Policy Coalition and elected board member, one of the first members of the O-RAN Alliance and part of the industry association The Telecom Infra Project (TIP), Mavenir has been a pioneer of OpenRAN.

Founding members of the Open RAN Policy Coalition include Airspan, Altiostar, AT&T, AWS, Cisco, CommScope, Dell, DISH Network, Facebook, Fujitsu, Google, IBM, Intel, Juniper Networks, Mavenir, Microsoft, NEC Corporation, NewEdge Signal Solutions, NTT, Oracle, Parallel Wireless, Qualcomm, Rakuten Mobile, Samsung Electronics America, Telefónica, US Ignite, Verizon, VMWare, Vodafone, World Wide Technology, and XCOM-Labs.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software Provider focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs). Mavenir offers a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN, Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging innovations in IMS (VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS)), Private Networks as well as vEPC, 5G Core and OpenRAN vRAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 140 countries, which serve over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

Mavenir embraces disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation, and revenue protection. www.mavenir.com

About GDT:

GDT is a global, industry-leading, multi-vendor IT solutions provider and integrator. GDT architects, deploys and manages enterprise networks, data center and contact center infrastructure solutions for service providers, enterprise customers and government segments across the globe. For more information, visit GDT.com and follow GDT on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Mavenir Contacts:

Maryvonne Tubb

Mavenir PR

GDT Contact:

Tom Ducatelli

tducatelli@gdt.com