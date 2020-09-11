BusinessWire

Mavenir Joins FCC Chairman Pai at Forum on 5G Open Radio Access Networks

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Mavenir Joins FCC Chairman Pai at Forum on 5G Open Radio Access Networks

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir’s Senior Vice President of Business Development John Baker will speak at the Federal Communications Commission’s Forum on 5G Open Radio Access Networks next week, joining industry colleagues and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to tout how OpenRAN can advance American interests in the race to 5G and help deploy cheaper and more secure networks more quickly.


Chairman Pai is convening a day-long discussion featuring several panels of industry experts with deep business and technical expertise in OpenRAN deployment – an illustration of the growing popularity in Washington and within the industry of using OpenRAN to boost competition and vendor diversity in forthcoming 5G networks. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also speak at the event, which will take place on Sept. 14.

Baker will speak on the panel, “Lessons from the Field: Where Do We Go from Here?” at 1:40 p.m. EST. With Chairman Pai as the moderator, he will be joined by representatives from AT&T, DISH, HPE, JIO, Parallel Wireless and Nokia.

“I look forward to speaking to Mavenir’s current deployments of OpenRAN around the globe and how this approach offers a more competitive, innovative and secure path to mobile networks,” said Baker. “We appreciate Chairman Pai and the FCC taking the time to convene this important forum in recognition of OpenRAN as a critical component of further establishing the United States’ leadership on 5G.”

More information about the Forum can be found here, and it can be streamed live here on Sept. 14.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software Provider focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs). Mavenir offers a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN, Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging innovations in IMS (VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS)), Private Networks as well as vEPC, 5G Core and OpenRAN vRAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 140 countries, which serve over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

Mavenir embraces disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation, and revenue protection. www.mavenir.com

Mavenir, the M logo, and Cloud Range are trademarks owned by Mavenir Systems, Inc.

Copyright © 2020 Mavenir Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved.


Contacts

Maryvonne Tubb
Mavenir PR

NA-Loren Guertin
MatterNow

EMEA-Kevin Taylor
GlobalResultsPR

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Pagaya Tops $1.2B Assets Under Management, Announces $200MM ABS

Posted on Author Business Wire

The firm increased its origination 300% this year
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pagaya, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) investment manager, today announced the closing of its fifth capital markets transaction this year. This lat…
BusinessWire

CyberArk to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 13

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEWTON, Mass. and PETACH TIKVA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access management, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on …
BusinessWire

Wireless Network Quality Problems Most Prevalent in Urban and Rural Regions, J.D. Power Finds

Posted on Author Business Wire

Verizon Wireless Delivers Best Wireless Network Quality Across All Six Regions in U.S.
TROY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Think you should always have great wireless service when you’re in a big city? Think again. Residents of urban areas experienced the h…