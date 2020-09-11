Mavenir Joins FCC Chairman Pai at Forum on 5G Open Radio Access Networks

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir’s Senior Vice President of Business Development John Baker will speak at the Federal Communications Commission’s Forum on 5G Open Radio Access Networks next week, joining industry colleagues and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to tout how OpenRAN can advance American interests in the race to 5G and help deploy cheaper and more secure networks more quickly.

Chairman Pai is convening a day-long discussion featuring several panels of industry experts with deep business and technical expertise in OpenRAN deployment – an illustration of the growing popularity in Washington and within the industry of using OpenRAN to boost competition and vendor diversity in forthcoming 5G networks. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also speak at the event, which will take place on Sept. 14.

Baker will speak on the panel, “Lessons from the Field: Where Do We Go from Here?” at 1:40 p.m. EST. With Chairman Pai as the moderator, he will be joined by representatives from AT&T, DISH, HPE, JIO, Parallel Wireless and Nokia.

“I look forward to speaking to Mavenir’s current deployments of OpenRAN around the globe and how this approach offers a more competitive, innovative and secure path to mobile networks,” said Baker. “We appreciate Chairman Pai and the FCC taking the time to convene this important forum in recognition of OpenRAN as a critical component of further establishing the United States’ leadership on 5G.”

More information about the Forum can be found here, and it can be streamed live here on Sept. 14.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software Provider focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs). Mavenir offers a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN, Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging innovations in IMS (VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS)), Private Networks as well as vEPC, 5G Core and OpenRAN vRAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 140 countries, which serve over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

Mavenir embraces disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation, and revenue protection. www.mavenir.com

Mavenir, the M logo, and Cloud Range are trademarks owned by Mavenir Systems, Inc.

Copyright © 2020 Mavenir Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Maryvonne Tubb

Mavenir PR

NA-Loren Guertin

MatterNow

EMEA-Kevin Taylor

GlobalResultsPR