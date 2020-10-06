Mavenir Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#openRAN--Mavenir, a provider of end-to-end, cloud native software to transform wireless networks and deliver the 5G promise, today announced that it publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Mavenir intends to list its Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MVNR”.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are acting as lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Barclays, Guggenheim Securities and Macquarie Capital are serving as additional bookrunners.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is a provider of end-to-end, cloud native software to transform wireless networks and deliver the 5G promise, offering an end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the mobile network stack. Mavenir’s reach includes more than 250+ CSP customers in over 120 countries.

