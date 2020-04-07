Mavenir Cloud-Native RCS Solution Launches as Part of Rakuten Mobile Communication Platform, Rakuten Link

Next-Generation Voice and Messaging Delivered

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end cloud-native network software provider for Communications Service Providers, announced that it has successfully deployed its next-generation voice and messaging solution as part of Rakuten Mobile’s communication app, Rakuten Link.

Rakuten Link is a communication platform based on the GSMA RCS (Rich Communication Services) standards. Unlike other OTT (Over the Top) messaging apps where communication is limited to between app users, Rakuten Link allows users to make domestic and international calls to other mobile phones and fixed lines, sending and receiving SMS messages in Japan and overseas, in addition to supporting basic communication features such as group chat, sending and receiving photos, videos and files. All these communications are possible while being connected to Wi-Fi or cellular networks.

The deployment includes Mavenir’s 5G-ready platform that monetizes voice and messaging for domestic and international roaming at low costs, integration of Rakuten ID single sign-on, and is completely cloud-based with full NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) deployed on the Rakuten Mobile platform. The platform is also ready for advanced services such as video calling, voice and video conferencing, and multiple devices including desktop applications.

“Rakuten Mobile’s unique cloud-based network architecture allows flexible deployment of new services such as Rakuten Link. Partnering with Mavenir on the deployment of next-generation voice and messaging services is a key milestone,” said Tareq Amin, Representative Director, Executive Vice President and CTO of Rakuten Mobile. “Driving disruptive innovation like this in the telecommunications sector will position us to provide our subscribers in Japan with flexible, stable and competitive services.”

“As a leading network software provider with our virtualized, cloud-based RCS solution enabled us to help Rakuten Mobile quickly and easily provide voice and messaging infrastructure forming part of their network launch this year,” said Pardeep Kohli, President, and CEO of Mavenir. “Mavenir’s fully virtualized RCS application server and application client will enable Rakuten Mobile to launch new innovative services quickly for enterprises and subscribers.”

By utilizing Mavenir’s RCS solution, Rakuten Mobile provides its subscribers with next-generation rich messaging services based on evolving GSMA Universal Profile (UP) RCS standards. Services include session-based messaging to RCS capable clients, allowing subscribers to instant message (IM), group chat and file share, and supports multi-device scenarios based on RCS standards that support voice and video QoS.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software Provider focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) by offering a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN, Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), vEPC, and OpenRAN vRAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 140 countries, which serve over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

Mavenir embraces disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation, and revenue protection. Learn more at www.mavenir.com

