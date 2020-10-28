Mavenir Announces Postponement of Plans for Initial Public Offering and Listing

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir announced today, the Company has decided to postpone its initial public offering, which was announced on October 6, 2020, amid market volatility. The Company will reassess the market conditions in the coming months and will keep the market informed.

