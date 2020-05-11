Maven Partners With Jim Cramer’s Cramer Digital to Launch New TheStreet-branded Video Product StreetLighting.io; Will Host Free Global Video Conference May 14

Videos focus on single subjects: stocks, sectors, and breaking financial news

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maven (MVEN) today announced it is teaming up with Jim Cramer’s Cramer Digital to create TheStreet-branded digital content for the new StreetLightning.io. This new channel is a free financial resource from TheStreet, offering viewers daily video clips by Cramer, his professional investment team, and other top journalists from TheStreet with quick-hit insights on today’s news, markets, and trends.

Videos are limited to 90 seconds, are 100% free, and TheStreet/Action Alerts Plus members have the additional benefit to “ask Cramer” (and others Street editors) questions related to the “lightning” videos and other investment advice.

To kick off the launch, Cramer will provide a free, real-time video conference call and Q&A on May 14 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. Typically offered only to TheStreet’s paid subscribers, Cramer’s May 14 call will be broadcast free of charge on StreetLightning.io, to help investors navigate the COVID-19 financial crisis.

Interested investors can register to join the call on Street Lightning. Once registered, anyone has the opportunity to submit a question for Cramer, by visiting “Ask Cramer” on Street Lightning.

“Jim Cramer is simply America’s most important financial voice, with his finger on the pulse of the economy and directly speaking to the decision makers that matter. At no time has it been more important to engage with such a valuable resource,” said Maven CEO James Heckman. “TheStreet’s Street Lightning gives everyone an opportunity to benefit from Jim’s market-changing advice, instantly -- and now for members, there’s a new opportunity to engage directly, as part of ‘Ask Cramer’.”

Street Lightning features high-impact, single-subject videos typically running about 90 seconds. Ten updates per day are planned, offering insights and advice on breaking news, individual stocks and industry sectors, and economic policy.

“I am truly excited about Cramer Digital participating in Street Lightning,” Cramer said. “TheStreet’s business was transformed overnight when it moved to Maven. Teaming up with Maven allows Cramer Digital to continue to support TheStreet’s audience expansion.”

Added Jill Marchisotto, who oversees consumer marketing for TheStreet and Maven, “From the moment we moved to Maven, TheStreet's distribution, engagement, registered users, subscriptions and revenue instantly spiked and continue to grow at an accelerated pace.”

Founded more than 20 years ago, TheStreet was acquired by Maven in August 2019 and moved to the platform last December. Since the move, TheStreet has experienced a 34% increase in monthly visitors while nearly doubling new subscription sign-ups on a monthly basis. TheStreet is one of hundreds of independent, premium publishers invited to join Maven’s efficient tech, distribution, advertising and subscription platform since its launch in 2017. Maven reaches over 100 million users each month.

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST, www.thestreet.com) is a leading financial news and information provider to investors and institutions worldwide. The company's flagship brand, TheStreet, has produced unbiased business news and market analysis for individual investors for more than 20 years.

Maven (maven.io) is a coalition of Mavens, from individual thought leaders to world-leading independent publishers, operating on a shared digital publishing, monetization and distribution platform, unified under a single media brand. A maven is a professional, authentic authority, evangelist and recognized community leader for a specific topic, cause or organization. Sports Illustrated is operated by Maven as part of its coalition. Based in Seattle, Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol MVEN.

