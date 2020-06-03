BusinessWire

Maven Files 8KA Related to 2016, 2017, and 2018 Audits Prior to Acquisition of Say Media, Inc.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Maven (OTCQB: MVEN) filed with the SEC the 8KA related to the acquisition of Say Media, Inc., the second of five acquisitions completed by the company in the past two years. This filing is part of the process of working through all historical filings, which the company expects to complete this summer. It should be noted that the 8KA contains as exhibits the financial statements for Say Media, Inc. on a stand-alone basis for the 2017 and 2016 audits as well as the nine months ending September 2018. All statements in those reports, including discussions of liquidity and capital resources, are in regard to Say Media at that time prior to the acquisition by Maven.

About Maven

Maven (maven.io) is a coalition of Mavens, from individual thought leaders to world-leading independent publishers, operating on a shared digital publishing, monetization, and distribution platform, unified under a single media brand. A maven is a professional, authentic authority, evangelist, and recognized community leader for a specific topic, cause, or organization. Based in Seattle, Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol MVEN.


Contacts

Maven/Greg Witter press@maven.io

