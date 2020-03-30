Maven Announces Broad Cost-Containment Initiative Including 9% Staff Layoff

Letter to employees outlines response to economic downturn triggered by pandemic

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maven Media Brands today announced a wide-ranging cost-containment plan to get ahead of the economic tumult triggered by the novel coronavirus pandemic and ensure the ongoing strength of the company.

The initiative includes a staff reduction of 31 people (9 percent of the 332-person workforce); a 30 percent cut in senior management compensation; and accelerated efficiencies in non-payroll expenses. In addition, the company has secured a $12 million line of credit from B. Riley Financial.

CEO James Heckman elaborated on Maven’s plans in a comprehensive letter to employees, which you may read here.

