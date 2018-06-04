Matterport Hires Former Apple iTunes Exec

SUNNYVALE – Immersive 3D media technology company Matterport has hired former Apple executive Chris Bell as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Mr. Bell will use experience in technology and content marketing to support the continued growth of Matterport’s leading cloud-based 3D reality capture platform, overseeing the implementation of strategies to optimize brand awareness, global marketing activities, demand generation, communications and development of new market segments.

Bell previously served as the head of Worldwide Marketing & Product Management for Apple’s iTunes division, where he was responsible for overseeing marketing for iTunes’ flagship products across 119 countries in support of a $5-billion+ business.

“As we continue to expand into more industries and more countries, we are thrilled to welcome Chris to our team and look forward to leveraging his unparalleled media technology experience to help us engage our customers and further scale our business globally,” stated Matterport CEO Bill Brown. “Chris immediately appreciated Matterport’s unique technical innovations and market opportunities, and his passion for helping companies reach their full potential will be valuable to us as we leverage our unique platform to improve how people make decisions about properties through their entire lifecycle.”

Matterport has built the world’s most advanced platform for quickly and easily creating, understanding and distributing 3D models of real-world spaces. Last week, the company announced that it had reached a milestone, having amassed a library of over one million 3D models of real-world environments – the largest repository of 3D space data in the world – which will fuel the company’s use of deep learning algorithms to create the next generation of AI-based computer vision technologies for the digital reconstruction and detailed understanding of physical spaces.

“Throughout my career, I have sought out the rewarding challenge of growing companies that are on the precipice of completely transforming how media is consumed, shared and experienced. Matterport is the next logical step in this progression, with an incredible product line and technology stack that makes creating and using digital 3D models of physical spaces easier, faster, and less expensive than ever before,” said Mr. Bell.

Over the past four years, Matterport has experienced quadruple-digit revenue growth and notable market momentum including geographic expansion into EMEA and APAC, and vertical market expansion beyond residential real estate to include multifamily and commercial real estate, architecture, engineering and construction (AEC); insurance; travel and hospitality; and other industries. In 2017, Matterport was named the 26th fastest growing company by Inc.