MasterClass Raises $35 Million Series C

SAN FRANCISCO — Online education platform MasterClass, with classes taught by famous instructors such as Aaron Sorkin, Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay, and Frank Gehry, has raised a $35 million Series C funding round led by IVP with participation from new investors including GSV Acceleration and Sam Lessin.

Existing investors, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Javelin Venture Partners, Bloomberg Beta, Advancit Capital, Novel TMT, Yan-David Erlich, and Matthew Rutler (MX Investments) also participated in the round. This brings the total funding raised by the company to $56.4 million to date. The company was established in 2015.

MasterClass plans to use the funding to accelerate class development, expand the roster of instructors, and build out the team to make it possible for anyone in the world to learn from the best. Eric Liaw (IVP) and Roseanne Wincek (IVP) will be joining the board alongside existing board members Rick Yang (NEA) and Alex Gurevich (Javelin Venture Partners).

“We are honored to lead the Series C round at MasterClass,” said Eric Liaw, General Partner at IVP. “From Serena Williams teaching tennis to Gordon Ramsay teaching cooking to Kevin Spacey teaching acting and soon Shonda Rhimes teaching television writing, they are delivering on their mission to make the knowledge of the world’s great masters available to everyone and it’s exciting to partner with them.”

Led by co-founder and CEO David Rogier, MasterClass provides online classes from world-renowned instructors that you can’t get anywhere else. Each class offers a unique learning experience, which includes video lessons from the instructor, interactive exercises, course materials, peer interaction, and more. All classes are available online for individual purchase at www.masterclass.com for $90 each.

“We launched MasterClass with the belief that everyone should be able to learn from the best and a hope that if we could do that we had a chance to make the world just a little more equal. This round of funding will enable us to accelerate the sharing of knowledge,” said Rogier. “We’re thrilled to be working with the IVP team.”