Mastercard Updates Second-Quarter 2020 Operating Metrics

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastercard today is updating its operating metrics with an additional two weeks of information. We are monitoring the impact of the pandemic and related actions being taken by governments as it relates to border restrictions, social distancing measures and opening of businesses, and the resultant impact on spending levels. With an additional two weeks of activity, we believe that we are starting to see the transition from the Stabilization phase to the Normalization phase in some markets, although it is very early days. The Stabilization phase is characterized by spending stabilizing around new lower levels as a result of compliance with social distancing and mobility limitations. The Normalization phase occurs when these restrictions are relaxed and spending begins to gradually recover from the new lower levels, with some sectors recovering faster than others.

The table below shows weekly growth trends of certain operating metrics versus the comparable year ago period.

*NEW* Week ending

April 7 Week ending

April 14 Week ending

April 21 Week ending

April 28 Week ending

May 7 Switched Volume1 (25)% (30)% (20)% (17)% (12)% United States (22)% (26)% (15)% (12)% (6)% Worldwide less United States (28)% (33)% (25)% (22)% (19)% Switched Transactions2 (24)% (24)% (20)% (16)% (12)% Cross-Border Volume1 (48)% (55)% (49)% (49)% (43)% 1. Mastercard-branded programs only 2. Total number of transactions switched by Mastercard

Additional commentary:

Switched Volume is showing an improving trend over the past two weeks, in part due to the relaxation of social distancing measures in several markets and the impact of fiscal stimulus in the United States.

Switched Transactions trends are similar to what we are seeing in Switched Volumes.

Cross-Border Volume continues to be impacted by the decline in travel, although we have seen modest improvements over the last week in part due to an increase in intra-Europe travel.

Additionally, we continue to see strong demand for our Data & Analytics and Cyber solutions. In Q2, we expect services growth will continue to outperform our core products and deliver positive growth.

The accompanying table shows Cross-Border Volume growth trends versus the comparable year ago period.

Additional commentary:

We believe card present growth (orange line) has bottomed and remains minimal due to the lack of travel, although we have seen modest improvements over the last week in part due to an increase in intra-Europe travel.

Card not present growth (yellow line) has been more resilient than card present growth. We continue to see strong growth in card not present volumes, excluding online travel related spend (green line). Online travel related spend, which accounted for roughly a third of card not present cross-border volume in 2019, improved modestly in the first week of May, but remains minimal.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “believe”, “expect”, “could”, “may”, “would”, “will”, “trend” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to Mastercard’s future prospects, developments and business strategies. We caution you to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date they are made. Except for the company’s ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, the company does not intend to update or otherwise revise the forward-looking information to reflect actual results of operations, changes in financial condition, changes in estimates, expectations or assumptions, changes in general economic or industry conditions or other circumstances arising and/or existing since the preparation of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events.

Many factors and uncertainties relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, influence whether any forward-looking statements can or will be achieved. Any one of those factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in writing in any forward-looking statements made by Mastercard or on its behalf, including, but not limited to, the following factors:

the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and measures taken in response to the outbreak

regulation directly related to the payments industry (including regulatory, legislative and litigation activity with respect to interchange rates and surcharging)

the impact of preferential or protective government actions

regulation of privacy, data, security and the digital economy

regulation that directly or indirectly applies to us based on our participation in the global payments industry (including anti-money laundering, counter financing of terrorism, economic sanctions and anti- corruption; account-based payment systems and issuer practice regulation)

the impact of changes in tax laws, as well as regulations and interpretations of such laws or challenges to our tax positions

potential or incurred liability and limitations on business related to any litigation or litigation settlements

the impact of competition in the global payments industry (including disintermediation and pricing pressure)

the challenges relating to rapid technological developments and changes

the challenges relating to operating real-time account-based payment system and to working with new customers and end users

the impact of information security incidents, account data breaches or service disruptions

issues related to our relationships with our financial institution customers (including loss of substantial business from significant customers, competitor relationships with our customers and banking industry consolidation), merchants and governments

exposure to loss or illiquidity due to our role as guarantor and other contractual obligations

the impact of global economic, political, financial and societal events and conditions, including adverse currency fluctuations and foreign exchange controls

reputational impact, including impact related to brand perception and lack of visibility of our brands in products and services

the inability to attract, hire and retain a highly qualified and diverse workforce, or maintain our corporate culture

issues related to acquisition integration, strategic investments and entry into new businesses

issues related to our Class A common stock and corporate governance structure

For additional information on these and other factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from expected results, please see the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

