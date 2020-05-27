BusinessWire

Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences in the month of June:


On Wednesday, June 3, Craig Vosburg, president, North America, will present at the virtual MoffettNathanson Payments, Processors and IT Services Summit. The discussion will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 50 minutes.

On Tuesday, June 9, Sachin Mehra, chief financial officer, will present at the virtual William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference. The discussion will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 30 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast of each discussion and replays will be archived for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.


Contacts

Contacts:
Investor Relations: Gina Accordino, investor.relations@mastercard.com, 914-249-4565
Communications: Seth Eisen, Seth.Eisen@mastercard.com, 914-249-3153

