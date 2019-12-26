Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. Retail Sales Grew 3.4 Percent This Holiday Season

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Retailers have much to cheer about this holiday season. According to Mastercard SpendingPulseTM, holiday retail sales increased 3.4 percent (ex auto) with online sales growing 18.8 percent compared to 2018. Mastercard SpendingPulse provides insights into overall retail spending trends across all payment types, including cash and check.

“E-commerce sales hit a record high this year with more people doing their holiday shopping online,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated. “Due to a later than usual Thanksgiving holiday, we saw retailers offering omnichannel sales earlier in the season, meeting consumers’ demand for the best deals across all channels and devices.”

The Mastercard SpendingPulse report details holiday shopping from November 1 through December 24. Key findings of the report indicate that this was a winning holiday season for retail, especially for e-commerce:

Total Apparel saw a gain, posting 1 percent growth year over year. The category also experienced stronger than expected e-commerce growth, up 17 percent compared to 2018.

The Jewelry sector experienced 1.8 percent growth in total retail sales, with online sales growing 8.8 percent - supporting eCommerce strength. This trend started before the holiday season and helped the sector power through to its finish.

Department stores saw overall sales decline 1.8 percent and online sales growth of 6.9 percent, emphasizing the importance of omnichannel offerings.

Electronics and appliances were up 4.6 percent, while the home furniture and furnishings category grew 1.3 percent.

Mastercard SpendingPulse™: Holiday E-commerce

(November 1 – December 24)

Overall holiday retail sales growth

E-commerce sales grew 18.8% this holiday season compared to 2018. This is up from the 18.4% growth rate last year.

E-commerce takes a bigger piece of the holiday pie

Holiday e-commerce sales made up 14.6% of total retail.

Year-over-year e-commerce growth by category

- Specialty Apparel: 17%

- Jewelry: 8.8%

- Electronics: 10.7%

- Department stores: 6.9%

E-commerce share of overall retail spend

Black Friday: 15.4%

Cyber Monday: 24.5%

