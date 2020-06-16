BusinessWire

Mastercard Announces Annual Meeting Results

Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) announced the results of its annual meeting of stockholders, held today.


At the meeting:

  • The full slate of 14 directors was elected for a one-year term, to expire at the next annual meeting of stockholders
  • The compensation for the company’s executive officers was approved on an advisory basis
  • The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2020 was ratified

When final voting results are available, they will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and posted on the Investor Relations section of Mastercard.com.

Separately, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on August 7, 2020 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of July 9, 2020.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.


