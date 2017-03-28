Mashape Closes $18 Million Round

Mashape, which operates the Kong API Gateway, has closed an $18 million Series B funding round, led by Andreessen-Horowitz, with previous investors CRV and Index Ventures participating.

The company makes it easy to distribute, monetize, manage, analyze and consume APIs. Mashape is building world-class tools for the HTTP layer, driven by a passionate community of developers from all over the world.

Mashape is a combination of the words “mash” and “ape”.

Kong is a scalable, open source API Layer (also known as an API Gateway, or API Middleware). Kong runs in front of any RESTful API and is extended through Plugins, which provide extra functionality and services beyond the core platform.

Kong was originally built at Mashape to secure, manage and extend over 15,000 APIs & Microservices for its API Marketplace, which generates billions of requests per month for over 200,000 developers.