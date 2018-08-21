Marketing Firm RevJet Raises $27 Million

SAN CARLOS — RevJet, a provider of digital market software, has competed $21 million Series A Financing lead by Nautic Partners. Nautic is a Providence, RI based private equity firm with over $4 billion under management that previously invested $66 million behind RevJet’s founders in their prior venture, LifeStreet Media, which became the #1 ad provider to Facebook app developers.

“RevJet is at the forefront of modern ad experience management with Fortune 500 companies standardizing on the platform to solve business challenges that couldn’t be solved before,” said Bernie Buonanno, managing director at Nautic Partners. “This is a major, underserved market that Mitchell Weisman and team have uncovered. With their differentiated product and competitive advantages, we are confident that RevJet is positioned for significant and continued growth.”

RevJet’s Ad Experience Platform is the first comprehensive enterprise platform purpose-built to power every marketing creative use case across every media channel at scale. Only in market for three years, RevJet says it has 200% growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from 2016 to 2017, and projected growth by over 200% again in 2018. RevJet is ramping up its already-significant investment in AI and machine learning, personalized cross-screen video and further expansion into international markets.

“Marketers today are expected to craft and deliver high quality, personalized, measurable customer experiences in a scalable production-worthy way – across every marketing touch point throughout the entire buyer journey,” said Mitchell Weisman, RevJet founder and CEO. “On RevJet that’s now possible, and we’ve seen our clients transform their marketing approaches and drive more value from their ad spend with no additional media investment.”