Marissa Meyer Joins Packard Hospital Board

STANFORD — Marissa Mayer, former Yahoo and Google executive, has been named to the Board of Directors at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford effective April 1, 2018.

Mayer was most recently president and CEO of Yahoo before it was acquired by AOL last year. She has longstanding ties to Stanford, having earned both her Bachelor of Science degree in symbolic systems and her Master of Science degree in computer science at the university.

“Marissa is a wonderful addition to our Board of Directors,” said Jeff Chambers, board chair. “As an exceptional leader with an enduring connection to Stanford, significant board experience, and a commitment to civic engagement, Marissa will play an important role for the organization during a time of transformational expansion.”

Mayer was president and CEO of Yahoo from 2012 to 2017. Prior to Yahoo, she worked in various roles at Google from 1999 to 2012, where she led the development of Google’s core search offerings, Google Maps, Gmail, Google News and more.

“Marissa’s unique perspective as a Silicon Valley leader and innovator will be invaluable as we increase the integration of technology into the delivery of services and our family-centered care approach,” said Dennis Lund, interim CEO and chief medical officer of Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford and Stanford Children’s Health. “We are thrilled to welcome Marissa to the board.”

Mayer currently serves on the boards of Walmart, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the San Francisco Ballet, and the Forum of Young Global Leaders at the World Economic Forum. She previously served on the boards of the New York City Ballet and Jawbone.

Mayer and her husband, Zachary Bogue, have three children.