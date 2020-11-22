Mariah Carey Special to Debut Dec. 4 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will air a holiday special featuring superstar Mariah Carey next month, known for her hit song All I Want for Christmas is You. “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” is set to debut globally Friday, December 4, on Apple TV+.

Carey has invited a special lineup of guest superstars including Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, all to take part in this one-of-a-kind holiday event. Extra special appearances are also made by Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” is executive produced by Carey, as well as Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens for Done + Dusted. BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton and Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Roman Coppola direct, and also serve as executive producers, and the special is written by Caroline Fox.

The soundtrack single and new music video for “Oh Santa!,” co-written by and featuring Carey performing with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, will be distributed by Sony Music and released on Apple Music and other streaming platforms December 4. The companion soundtrack to the special is full of brand new interpretations, and will also include Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri as additional musical guests, in addition to a new version of “Sleigh Ride.” The soundtrack will be available December 4 exclusively on Apple Music, and all other platforms on December 11.

Apple Music will also celebrate the release of the Apple TV+ special in an exclusive interview with flagship anchor Zane Lowe on December 7, where Carey runs through her personally curated playlist of favorite holiday songs, and talks about her new music and recent memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.” Then on December 25, Carey will also appear on Apple Music Hits, Apple Music’s new radio station, for a six-hour Holiday Hits special, featuring the biggest festive songs, including “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and telling fans about her own holiday memories, with additional artists and hosts sharing their own Christmas messages.