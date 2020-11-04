Marchex Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX), a leading conversational analytics company that connects the voice of the customer to your business, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Q3 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $26.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $24.8 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Core analytics and solutions revenue was $13.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, which included the benefit of recognizing $776,000 of revenues that were reserved at the end of the second quarter given they did not meet recognition criteria under our revenue recognition policies at such time. Excluding this amount, core analytics and solutions revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $12.9 million, compared to $13.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss was $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 or $0.08 per diluted share. For the third quarter of 2019, net loss was $1.2 million or $0.03 per diluted share.

Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Revenue $24.8 million $26.5 million Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $1.9 million ($1.9) million Cash balance $52.5 million $44.6 million Cash balance (net of current debt obligations) $52.5 million $39.3 million Non-GAAP Results1: Adjusted EBITDA $1.1 million ($1.3) million

Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) per share1 for the third quarter of 2020 was ($0.03), compared to $0.01 for the third quarter of 2019.

____________________ 1 Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures are included in the financial tables attached to this press release and we encourage investors to examine the reconciling adjustments between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Strategic Priorities Update

Completion of tender offer. In October 2020, in a separate press release and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), Marchex announced the completion of its joint and equal tender offer with Edenbrook Capital, LLC for the purchase of 10 million shares of Class B common stock at $2.15 per share, of which the Company’s share of the repurchase totaled approximately $10.8 million for 5 million shares. Adjusting for the tender cash outflow, the resulting cash balance, net of current debt obligations, would on a pro forma basis be approximately $28 million.

Completion of divestiture of certain assets, including its Local Leads platform and its Call Marketplace and associated revenues.1 In October 2020, in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC, Marchex announced the completion of its sale of its interest in the Local Leads Platform, Call Marketplace and other assets not related to core conversational analytics and sales engagement solutions for consideration that includes:

$2.5 million in cash consideration pro-rata for the disposition percentage;

Shares of Class B common stock in the purchaser equal to the issuance of a 10% equity interest;

$3.5 million in guaranteed year 1 funding for an ongoing shared services agreement post transaction. Year 2 is guaranteed at $1.5 million funding subject to a year 2 minimum revenue threshold; and

A return of 1.5 million stock options currently outstanding and held by two executives of the company and shareholders of the purchaser.

Further conditional consideration as follows:

30% of any resale proceeds above a transaction value for Marchex’s disposed stake of greater than $10 million within 24 months;

0.25% of revenues from the disposed assets above $53 million annually for 3 years;

15% of revenues net of direct variable costs for the Local Leads platform in the event cumulative revenues exceed $6 million post transaction; and

2.5% of revenues net of direct variable costs for the Call Marketplace for a 24-month period once cumulative revenues exceed $140 million post transaction.

“ The trend toward AI-powered conversational intelligence and sales engagement solutions is one that we believe can be transformational,” said Russell Horowitz, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO. “ We are solving mission critical problems for businesses by giving them a real-time view of customer conversations across their most important communication channels, while also enabling them with solutions to engage customers and prospects in the moments that matter to deliver better experiences and achieve desired outcomes. In the third quarter, we took proactive steps to increasingly focus our business to capitalize on this expansive opportunity. We are leveraging industry leading conversational data to build a robust product pipeline with expanding AI capabilities that we believe will drive our future growth, while still maintaining a strong balance sheet.”

1 Information regarding the impact of the divestiture and discontinued operations is expected to be filed in the Company’s Form10-K for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Preliminary estimated unaudited pro forma information giving effect to the divestiture prepared on a similar basis to the Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Financial Information as presented in the Company’s Proxy Statement filed with the SEC on August 24, 2020 is included in the financial tables attached to this press release.

Business Outlook

“ The year remains highly fluid and there is a degree of uncertainty in the near term, however, we are seeing encouraging engagement from customers with prospective planning, which we believe could positively impact the intermediate term,” said Mike Arends, Co-CEO & Chief Financial Officer. “ Similar to recent quarters, for the fourth quarter we are not providing revenue or adjusted operating income or adjusted EBITDA guidance. It is worth noting that the fourth quarter is typically the lowest sales volume period for many of our customers, as call volumes seasonally decline during the holidays and as a result, we expect core analytics and solutions revenue will be sequentially lower in the quarter.”

“ As we look at the intermediate term, we are encouraged by the conversations we are having with existing and potential new customers about next year. Assuming the current trajectory of these continue, and there is an unwinding of the business impact from the pandemic in 2021, we believe there is a path to achieving organic double-digit annual revenue growth on a run rate basis for core analytics and solutions. Additionally, as some of our new products sell through and contribute, we believe we can see a path in 2021 to break-even or better on an Adjusted EBITDA basis before the end of the year,” said Arends.

About Marchex

Marchex understands the best customers are those who call your company - they convert faster, buy more, and churn less. Marchex provides solutions that help companies drive more calls, understand what happens on those calls, and convert more of those callers into customers. Our actionable intelligence strengthens the connection between companies and their customers, bridging the physical and digital world, to help brands maximize their marketing investments and operating efficiencies to acquire the best customers.

Please visit http://www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company, its financial information, and its business.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, other financial guidance, acquisitions, dispositions, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make due to a number of important factors including but not limited to product demand, order cancellations and delays, competition, changes in business strategy or development plans, and general economic and business conditions, as well as the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and on our business, operations, employees and financial condition. These factors are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent periodic report or registration statement filed with the SEC. All of the information provided in this release is as of November 4, 2020 and Marchex undertakes no duty to update the information provided herein.

In the event the press release contains links to third party websites or materials, the links are provided solely as a convenience to you. Marchex is not responsible for the content of linked third-party sites or materials and does not make any representations regarding the content or accuracy thereof.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

To supplement Marchex's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP and to provide clarity internally and externally, Marchex uses certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance and liquidity, including Adjusted OIBA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) per share.

Adjusted OIBA represents income (loss) from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions, impairment of intangible assets and goodwill, acquisition related costs (benefit), and foreign government paycheck assistance subsidies. This measure, among other things, is one of the primary metrics by which Marchex evaluates the performance of its business. Adjusted OIBA is the basis on which Marchex's internal budgets are based and by which Marchex's management is currently evaluated. Marchex believes these measures are useful to investors because they represent Marchex's consolidated operating results, taking into account depreciation and other intangible amortization, which Marchex believes is an ongoing cost of doing business, but excluding the effects of certain other expenses such as stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions, impairment of intangible assets and goodwill, and acquisition related costs (benefit). Adjusted EBITDA represents income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock compensation expense, impairment of intangible assets, goodwill and acquisition related costs (benefit), and foreign government paycheck assistance subsidies. Marchex believes that Adjusted EBITDA is another alternative measure of liquidity to GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities that provides meaningful supplemental information regarding liquidity and is used by Marchex's management to measure its ability to fund operations and its financing obligations. Financial analysts and investors may use Adjusted OIBA and Adjusted EBITDA to help with comparative financial evaluation to make informed investment decisions. Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) per share represents Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) divided by GAAP diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) generally captures those items on the statement of operations that have been, or ultimately will be, settled in cash exclusive of certain items that are not indicative of Marchex’s recurring core operating results and represents net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders plus the net of tax effects of: (1) stock-based compensation expense, (2) acquisition related costs (benefit), (3) interest and other income (expense), and (4) amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions and (5) impairment of intangibles assets and goodwill and foreign government paycheck assistance subsidies. Financial analysts and investors may use Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) per share to analyze Marchex's financial performance since these groups have historically used EPS related measures, along with other measures, to estimate the value of a company, to make informed investment decisions, and to evaluate a company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry.

Marchex's management believes that investors should have access to, and Marchex is obligated to provide, the same set of tools that management uses in analyzing the company's results. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Marchex’s non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently from time to time and may be defined differently than similar titled terms used by other companies, and accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how Marchex defines its non-GAAP financial measures in this release. Marchex endeavors to compensate for the limitations of the non-GAAP measures presented by providing the comparable GAAP measure with equal or greater prominence, GAAP financial statements, and detailed descriptions of the reconciling items and adjustments, including quantifying such items, to derive the non-GAAP measure.

MARCHEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenue $ 24,794 $ 26,492 $ 77,541 $ 77,124 Expenses: Service costs (1) 12,770 15,289 40,951 44,991 Sales and marketing (1) 3,971 4,263 12,172 14,692 Product development (1) 5,135 5,755 14,708 17,684 General and administrative (1) 3,130 3,695 9,939 10,470 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 1,568 1,206 4,704 4,175 Acquisition and disposition-related costs (benefit) (432 ) 24 (710 ) (972 ) Total operating expenses 26,142 30,232 81,764 91,040 Impairment of goodwill — — — (14,213 ) Impairment of intangible assets from acquisitions — — — (5,903 ) Loss from operations (1,348 ) (3,740 ) (4,223 ) (34,032 ) Interest income (expense) and other, net 189 (4 ) 592 138 Loss before provision for income taxes (1,159 ) (3,744 ) (3,631 ) (33,894 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 56 (79 ) (3 ) (846 ) Net loss applicable to common stockholders $ (1,215 ) $ (3,665 ) $ (3,628 ) $ (33,048 ) Basic and diluted net loss per Class A and Class B share applicable to common stockholders $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.70 ) Shares used to calculate basic net loss per share applicable to common stockholders Class A 4,661 4,661 4,838 4,661 Class B 40,984 42,470 40,459 42,333 Shares used to calculate diluted net loss per share applicable to common stockholders: Class A 4,661 4,661 4,838 4,661 Class B 45,645 47,131 45,297 46,994 (1) Includes stock-based compensation allocated as follows: Service costs $ 36 $ 10 $ 131 $ 42 Sales and marketing 180 291 529 898 Product development 72 96 215 287 General and administrative 535 481 1,275 1,615 Total $ 823 $ 878 $ 2,150 $ 2,842

MARCHEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, September 30, 2019 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,526 $ 44,617 Accounts receivable, net 17,809 16,631 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,084 2,249 Total current assets 62,419 63,497 Property and equipment, net 3,028 3,100 Right-of-use lease asset 5,801 4,094 Other assets, net 335 1,052 Goodwill 33,433 19,132 Intangible assets from acquisitions, net 19,485 9,408 Total assets $ 124,501 $ 100,283 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,082 $ 7,324 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,679 10,866 Current portion of acquisition-related liabilities 1,111 74 Deferred revenue and deposits 1,173 1,523 Lease liability current 1,500 1,821 Loan obligations, current — 5,306 Total current liabilities 17,545 26,914 Deferred tax liabilities 981 135 Lease liability non-current 5,664 3,549 Non-current portion of acquisition-related liabilities 473 — Total liabilities 24,663 30,598 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock 49 49 Class B common stock 396 399 Additional paid-in capital 359,633 362,525 Accumulated deficit (260,240 ) (293,288 ) Total stockholders’ equity 99,838 69,685 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 124,501 $ 100,283

MARCHEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation of GAAP Loss from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Before Amortization (OIBA) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Loss from operations $ (1,348 ) $ (3,740 ) $ (4,223 ) $ (34,032 ) Stock-based compensation 823 878 2,150 2,842 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 1,568 1,206 4,704 4,175 Acquisition and disposition-related costs (benefit) (432 ) 24 (710 ) (972 ) Impairment of goodwill — — — 14,213 Impairment of intangible assets from acquisitions — — — 5,903 Foreign government paycheck assistance subsidies1 — (115 ) — (367 ) Adjusted OIBA $ 611 $ (1,747 ) $ 1,921 $ (8,238 )

1 Includes pandemic related wage relief subsidies, recognized as a reduction of wages during the period received.

Reconciliation from Net Cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,883 $ (1,914 ) $ 6,843 $ (2,035 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (227 ) 778 (2,195 ) (2,434 ) Income tax expense 56 (79 ) (3 ) (846 ) Acquisition and disposition-related costs (benefit) (432 ) 24 (710 ) (972 ) Interest (income) expense and other, net (189 ) 4 (592 ) (138 ) Foreign government paycheck assistance subsidies1 — (115 ) - (367 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,091 $ (1,302 ) $ 3,343 $ (6,792 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (577 ) $ (269 ) $ (1,447 ) $ (1,210 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 145 $ 24 $ 1,841 $ 5,336

Revenue Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Core analytics and solutions revenue2 $ 13,466 $ 13,631 $ 39,649 $ 37,875 Marketplace, Local Leads, and other analytics3 11,328 12,861 37,892 39,249 Total Revenue $ 24,794 $ 26,492 $ 77,541 $ 77,124

2 Core analytics and solutions revenue includes revenue from analytics and sales engagement solutions customers, including those that are purchasing or buying products derived from the company’s speech technology platform. 3 Includes revenue from marketplace, local leads and from tests, consulting services or other analytics revenues that may continue for a limited time but are not anticipated to continue in future periods.

MARCHEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss per Share to Adjusted Non-GAAP Income (Loss) per Share (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Adjusted Non-GAAP loss per share $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.13 ) Net loss per share applicable to common stockholders - diluted (GAAP loss per share) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.70 ) Shares used to calculate diluted net loss per share applicable to common stockholders 45,645 47,131 45,297 46,994 Net loss applicable to common stockholders $ (1,215 ) $ (3,665 ) $ (3,628 ) $ (33,048 ) Stock-based compensation 823 878 2,150 2,842 Acquisition and disposition-related costs (benefit) (432 ) 24 (710 ) (972 ) Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 1,568 1,206 4,704 4,175 Impairment of goodwill — — — 14,213 Impairment of intangible assets from acquisitions — — — 5,903 Interest income and other, net (189 ) 4 (592 ) (138 ) Estimated impact of income taxes (192 ) 289 (596 ) 787 Adjusted Non-GAAP income (loss) $ 363 $ (1,264 ) $ 1,328 $ (6,238 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP income (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.13 ) Shares used to calculate diluted net loss per share applicable to common stockholders (GAAP) 45,645 47,131 45,297 46,994 Weighted average stock options and common shares subject to purchase or cancellation (if applicable) 545 — 793 — Diluted shares used to calculate Adjusted Non-GAAP income (loss) per share 1 46,190 47,131 46,090 46,994

1 For the purpose of computing the number of diluted shares for Adjusted Non-GAAP income (loss) per share, Marchex uses the accounting guidance that would be applicable for computing the number of diluted shares for GAAP net income (loss) per share.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss excluding Impairment of Goodwill and Intangible Assets Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net loss applicable to common stockholders (GAAP) $ (1,215 ) $ (3,665 ) $ (3,628 ) $ (33,048 ) Impairment of goodwill - - - 14,213 Impairment of intangible assets from acquisitions - - - 5,903 Net loss excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ (1,215 ) $ (3,665 ) $ (3,628 ) $ (12,932 ) Net loss applicable to common stockholders - diluted (GAAP loss per share) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.70 ) Impairment of goodwill per diluted share - - - 0.30 Impairment of intangible assets from acquisitions per diluted share - - - 0.13 Net loss excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets per diluted share (Non-GAAP) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.27 ) Shares used to calculate diluted net loss per share applicable to common stockholders (GAAP) and diluted net loss excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (Non-GAAP) 45,645 47,131 45,297 46,994

PRELIMINARY AND UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The following preliminary and in certain instances estimated unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of operations is derived from the historical consolidated statement of operations of Marchex, Inc.

